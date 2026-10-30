Packers Star Plays With Broken Rib, Drone Spotting Halts Game, WR Evades Ejection Despite Punching & More From Panthers’ TNF Loss

Thursday Night Football featured two teams that entered the game on opposite ends of the spectrum. Before the matchup, the Green Bay Packers averaged just 59.9 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers were allowing 153.2 rushing yards per game, the most in the league. In the end, though, Green Bay came away with a 27-19 victory.

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So, here are all the important aspects from that game that you should know about.

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The celebration, the misinterpretation, and the broadcast error

Another talking point from the game involved Packers running back Josh Jacobs and his first-half touchdown celebration.

After scoring against the Panthers, Jacobs was seen standing in the end zone with his hands behind his back. Because Jacobs had been arrested earlier in the year and pleaded no contest in September to a misdemeanor battery charge following an incident at his home, social media users and media outlets quickly connected the pose to being handcuffed.

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However, Jacobs strongly rejected that interpretation after the game. He explained that the celebration had nothing to do with his legal situation. Instead, it was a tribute to a gospel song called “Break Every Chain,” a routine he had planned with teammate Savion Williams. Several of his teammates also mimicked the gesture during the play.

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Jacobs expressed strong frustration with Amazon Prime’s TNF broadcast crew, arguing that its camera work and editing had created a false narrative.

The RB stated that the broadcast showed only one second of the celebration. By cutting off the rest of the routine, it removed the context of the gospel song choreography and left viewers and media outlets room to misinterpret the gesture.

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Addressing the reaction online, Jacobs brushed it off with a blunt, “It’s 2026, and it is what it is.” He added that the media was always going to run with a sensationalized angle, regardless of the truth.

Following Thursday night’s win, the Packers will have 10 days before their next game against the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Panthers will face the Broncos a day earlier.

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Packers’ WR ignored injury to return to the game

With a 4-3 record entering Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to have a winning record while recording fewer than 500 rushing yards through eight games. They had totaled just 485 rushing yards. However, the team’s historic night was not the only talking point. A player did something that got people talking.

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During the second quarter, wide receiver Christian Watson landed awkwardly on his midsection after making a 53-yard catch.

The impact immediately knocked the wind out of Watson, leaving him struggling to breathe on the field. After making his way to the sideline, he began coughing up blood. The symptom raised concerns among the medical staff about possible internal bleeding or a serious internal injury.

Watson reportedly begged the doctors to let him stay in the game because he believed it was “just a rib.” However, medical protocols required him to undergo a precautionary CT scan at a nearby hospital. During his roughly one-hour absence, a doctor kept him updated on the game by tracking the live play-by-play and box score on a phone.

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The scans confirmed that Watson had a broken rib but ruled out internal bleeding or any major damage.

Once he received medical clearance, Watson’s return became a memorable moment, with broadcast cameras capturing his journey back to the field. He climbed into an ambulance, returned to Lambeau Field, put his full uniform and additional rib padding back on, and jogged out of the tunnel.

The home crowd greeted him with a loud ovation, while his teammates welcomed him back with amazement, as if he were “getting resurrected,” in his own words. Watson wasted little time getting back into the action.

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Fueled by adrenaline, he finished the game with eight catches for 113 yards. He also made a crucial late-game third-down conversion that helped seal Green Bay’s victory.

Reflecting on his comeback, Watson said, “It was surreal running out and just hearing the fans having my back like that. It’s tough any time that you have to go off the field, or you think you’re injured, or you’re going down with something. So, just to come back out here and get that kind of response from the fans was incredible.”

Watson’s determination was one of the night’s biggest stories, but the Panthers also had a player who refused to let an injury keep him from competing.

The Panthers’ QB ignored his injury

Bryce Young delivered a gritty performance despite being physically compromised and facing relentless pressure throughout Carolina’s loss to the Packers.

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Young wore a brace on his left knee, an injury that stemmed from the Panthers’ Week 3 loss to Cleveland. The issue visibly affected his mobility and ability to move around in the pocket.

He lacked his usual quickness and struggled to extend plays or make defenders miss when under pressure.

Head coach Dave Canales noted that while Young managed to create some space, he clearly lacked his typical “quick, make-you-miss” fluidity.

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Young was also dealing with significant protection issues. He played behind a makeshift offensive line that was missing key starters like Damien Lewis and Taylor Moton. The situation became even more difficult as the line suffered additional in-game injuries.

The Packers took advantage, pressuring Young on 48.9% of his dropbacks across 22 pass plays and hitting him nine times. When under pressure, he was sacked six times and completed just 6 of 16 passes for 46 yards, with an interception.

Despite being the second-most pressured quarterback in the NFL through seven weeks, Young refused to blame his struggles on his physical condition or the protection in front of him.

After the game, he insisted that he was “fine” and said injuries were no excuse, stating, “Everyone’s dealing with something at this point. It’s football. Go out there, play the game. Blessed to be able to do that.”

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Young instead credited the Packers’ defense for disguising its coverage and executing better. He also took responsibility, acknowledging that the Panthers’ offense needed to perform better.

The TNF game stopped because of a drone

Thursday night’s game also featured an unexpected interruption. With the Packers leading 20-10 and driving deep into Carolina territory, they faced a third-and-1 inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line when an unidentified drone was spotted hovering near or above Lambeau Field.

Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels confirmed on the Amazon Prime broadcast that the device was unauthorized, saying, “We’ve got a drone, not ours.”

“League is very strict about making sure a drone doesn’t penetrate the outer rim of the stadium. So that’s the issue.”

Under strict NFL safety protocols, officials immediately paused the game and directed players from both teams to their respective sidelines while security assessed the airspace breach.

Players and fans looked up as the stoppage lasted approximately five minutes. Once the drone left the area and officials confirmed that the airspace was clear, play resumed.

Controversy followed after what the referee did during the game

Another moment from Thursday night’s matchup sparked controversy and drew attention to the officiating. In the second quarter, with the Packers in the red zone, a physical altercation broke out between Matthew Golden and Panthers cornerback Marco Wilson.

After Wilson repeatedly shoved Golden, the receiver lost his cool and retaliated with a shove to the chest and a hit to the facemask.

Wilson was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but Golden escaped without a penalty. A flag against Golden could have pushed the Packers much farther back or even resulted in an ejection.

Instead of penalizing Golden, field judge John Jenkins gave him a stern talking-to. However, broadcast cameras caught an unusual moment as Jenkins and Golden appeared to hold hands while jogging away from the play.

Amazon Prime announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were stunned by the interaction. Michaels even jokingly sang a rendition of The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” during the live broadcast.

Jenkins then followed Golden toward the sideline to continue their conversation. Whatever was said appeared to have no effect on Golden’s performance, as he caught a touchdown on that same drive to help the Packers build a 20-10 lead.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking backlash and frustration online. Fans and analysts pointed out that players had been heavily penalized or ejected for similar retaliatory actions just weeks earlier. One example was Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who was ejected against the Chargers for throwing a punch.

Several rival fans took to social media to accuse officials of favoring the Packers. They expressed disbelief that a player could throw a punch, avoid a flag, and then appear to hold hands with an official.