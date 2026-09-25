Packers Star Risks NFL Punishment for Michael Penix Jr. Incident Against Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. was making his first start for the Falcons since tearing his ACL, and this play nearly cut it short. A Packers defender closed in as he released the ball, and the contact was enough for officials to throw a flag. A punishment will follow soon.

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“Packers get flagged for roughing the passer for this helmet-to-helmet contact to Penix,” Rate the Refs posted on X. “What could’ve been a stop on 3rd down turns into an automatic 1st down for the Falcons.”

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Edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was flagged for the penalty, and Atlanta advanced 15 yards. In the next play, running back Bijan Robinson broke through the Packers’ defense for a brilliant 55-yard touchdown.

The situation could have turned bad for Atlanta had Penix taken a bigger hit. He has only just returned after a season-ending injury from last year, and the Falcons have struggled for the two games this year they were without him. As of publication, Atlanta leads 24-7.

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Through the first two games of the season, Matt LaFleur’s team leads the NFL with 26 accepted penalties, 231 penalty yards, and 32 total flags once you count the ones that got offset or declined.

What makes it worse is how avoidable a lot of these flags are, as pointed out by PackersWire’s Zach Kruse. Nine of the 26 accepted penalties came before the snap even happened. Seven different players have already been flagged at least twice, including Keisean Nixon, Lukas Van Ness, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Chris McClellan and Javon Bullard.

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Green Bay is already sitting at nearly a third of its entire penalty total from all of last season. In 2025, the Packers finished with 134 total flags and 112 accepted ones, which worked out to about eight penalties a game. Two games into this season, they’re averaging 13.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky pointed out that it’s actually the franchise’s worst two-game penalty stretch since 1947, which is not the kind of history anyone wants to be making.

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Michael Penix Jr.’s return could not have come at a better time. Atlanta was winless through two weeks, and honestly, the offense had not just struggled; it had barely shown up. Against the Steelers and Panthers, the Falcons could not even get a single play off inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The last team to start a season that way was the Rams, all the way back in 2008.

So when Penix, fully healed from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season, got the green light to start Thursday night against Green Bay, it felt like more than just a routine quarterback change.

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It was Atlanta’s best shot at jumpstarting an offense that had gone nowhere fast.

Penix himself didn’t downplay what it took to get back.

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“I’ve been working extremely hard to get to this point,” he said. “Man, this has been a long journey.”

Even the other sideline expected a different version of the Falcons once Penix stepped onto the field.

“He’s a quarterback that’s gone in there and played really solid football,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before the game. “So I would bet that their offense is going to look a little bit different Thursday night.”

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Will Penix be the difference maker for the Falcons tonight? We will have to wait and watch.