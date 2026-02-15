Packers Star Says Micah Parsons Is Switching Positions This Offseason Amid Return From ACL Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Packers’ strong run last season was disrupted late by key injuries.

Tucker Kraft shared a light-hearted update involving Micah Parsons.

Both players are working their way back ahead of the new season.

As Micah Parsons rehabs a season-ending ACL injury, teammate Tucker Kraft is already planning a dramatic shakeup for the Green Bay Packers’ lineup, at least on Instagram. The tight end recently gave a tongue-in-cheek update about his teammate on his Instagram story.

“On a real note tho” wrote Tucker, “@micahparsons11 and I are going to switch positions this offseason.”

The joke came from Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, a key offensive piece, about his teammate Micah Parsons, the defense’s cornerstone pass rusher.

While it was a light-hearted remark from the TE, Parsons is no stranger to switching positions. Even though he never played in an offensive position such as a tight end, he often showed his versatility in the defensive unit, thriving in different defensive roles.

While Kraft’s joke about playing defense is just that, a joke, Parsons is no stranger to changing roles. He’s proven his versatility throughout his career, shifting from an off-ball linebacker with the Cowboys to a dominant edge rusher for the Packers. Moreover, in his rookie season, he was also used as a slot defender to cover running backs. He is often used against the quick and versatile quarterbacks to prevent scrambles.

After signing with the Packers in 2025, Parsons was enjoying another impressive season, recording 19 solo tackles and 12.5 sacks. However, an ACL injury in the Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos wrapped up his season.

Parsons and Tucker eye September comeback

An ACL tear is a long road back for any player, with a typical recovery timeline of 9-12 months. For a high-impact player like Parsons, getting back to full strength is a grueling process. As he suffered the injury in December, 2025, he is expected to return at the beginning of the 2026 season.

Recently, when the Packers star was asked about his possible return timeline, he stated it could happen sometime in September.

“I think lofty, I’d be saying Week 1,” said Parsons. “But realistically, probably like Week 3, Week 4, just to make sure and just getting back into football.”

Given the team’s struggles without him, Parsons’ return will be critical for the Packers to get off to a strong start next season. When the star pass rusher suffered a season-ending injury against the Broncos, the impact was immediate. The Packers were leading the Broncos when he went down, but ultimately lost the game.

Subsequently, the Packers played four more games without the defensive end, including the Wild Card game, and they struggled down the stretch after his injury, showing Parsons’ overall impact on the team.

Aside from Parsons, Tucker Kraft is currently sidelined with a similar ACL injury. He went down with the injury in Week 9 against the Panthers after a miscommunication with a teammate. Like Parsons, the tight end is hoping to make a return to the gridiron in Week 1 of the next season. Tucker is also a starter, but his absence wasn’t as damaging as Parsons’.

