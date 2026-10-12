Packers Suffer Major Blow as Matt LaFleur Loses Key Defender to Season-Ending Injury

The Green Bay Packers have suffered another significant setback on the defensive side of the ball. Just as the team looked to build momentum after an emphatic divisional victory, the veteran defensive tackle received devastating news that will keep him off the field for the rest of the 2026 season.

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ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, “Tests today confirmed that Green Bay Packers DT Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.”

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The diagnosis confirmed the Packers’ worst fears after Javon Hargrave was forced out of Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. The defensive lineman went down late in the fourth quarter while pursuing QB Case Keenum, suffering a non-contact injury that immediately raised concerns about his Achilles tendon.

Following the game, HC Matt LaFleur acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

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“Obviously really excited for our team and winning the game, but I just saw Hargrave, and it doesn’t look good. That kind of takes the air out of the room a little bit when you lose such a, just not only a great player but a great guy, a key piece to this team, and it kind of puts a little bit of a cloud on the day.”

The 33-year-old brought considerable NFL experience to the defensive line, as he had already played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. He has been a productive interior defender, recording 438 tackles and 49 sacks in 150 regular-season appearances.

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Hargrave’s experience and ability to create pressure from the middle of the defensive line made him an important part of Green Bay’s defense. His production during the opening weeks was limited. His presence provided the Packers with a veteran option as they worked to establish consistency under DC Jonathan Gannon.

He led the interior of the line, where his ability to collapse the pocket and stop the run made life easier for the players around him. Without him, the Packers lose one of their best weapons for controlling games.

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Hargrave signed a two-year deal with Green Bay this offseason, so he stays under contract through the 2027 season. That might give the team some clarity going forward, but it does not help now.

Now, with the DT ruled out, LaFleur and company must find a way to fill his absence. Players such as Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks can become important as the team adjusts its defensive line rotation. The team has already witnessed personnel losses this season. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also suffered a torn Achilles, creating another challenge for a defense trying to maintain its competitiveness.

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Green Bay’s dominant win over the Chicago Bears showed the defense’s potential, with the unit forcing five turnovers during the game. However, Hargrave’s injury has overshadowed some of that success.

The only challenge now is to maintain the defensive intensity that helped deliver their impressive win. The priority for the team will be to make sure that one devastating injury does not derail the progress made during the opening weeks of the season.