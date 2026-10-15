“Talking Since His Rookie Year”: NFL Legend Rips Into Micah Parsons After Packers Star Calls Out Jayden Daniels

Micah Parsons has spent the past few days questioning Jayden Daniels over the Washington Commanders quarterback’s costly mistake against the New York Giants. But Shannon Sharpe believes the Green Bay Packers star should take a closer look at his own team before criticizing another quarterback. The former NFL tight end made that point on Nightcap, while Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had a blunt response when the conversation turned to Parsons’ history of speaking his mind.

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“He’s a talker. He’s been talking since his rookie year. He came in talking,” Johnson said on Wednesday.

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Sharpe then questioned what Parsons was doing to help Green Bay while recovering from a knee injury. The five-time Pro Bowler has yet to play this season, but he recently drew attention with his comments about Daniels and Washington’s late-game collapse, which provoked Sharpe to question the linebacker’s worth to the team.

“Micah Parsons gonna have to be careful because, first of all, how you helping the Packers? Tell me what you doing to help the Packers.” Sharpe questioned. “They’re not paying you $46 million a year to be on the sideline, man.”

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Sharpe’s bigger issue was that Parsons had publicly criticized Daniels without showing the same willingness to address Green Bay’s own struggles.

Parsons went after Daniels after Washington failed to get a potential game-winning field goal attempt off in its 27-27 overtime tie with the Giants. With 12 seconds left and the ball at New York’s 24-yard line, Daniels scrambled behind the line of scrimmage and was tackled for no gain. Washington had no timeouts, and time ran out before the offense could line up for another play.

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On his own podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, the Packers defender said Daniels had “probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job.” He also argued that a third-year quarterback should know how to handle that situation.

Sharpe wasn’t convinced Parsons should be the one delivering that criticism.

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“If he wants to talk about the Packers, why isn’t he talking about his quarterback? How the way his quarterback was playing at the beginning of the year?” Sharpe asked.

“Oh, it’s okay to talk about somebody else’s team and somebody else’s quarterback, but you aren’t saying anything about yours. Now we saw Jordan Love stinking it up.”

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Love and the Packers had faced questions during their uneven early-season stretch, although Green Bay has since bounced back with a 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears and is sitting at 3-2. Sharpe’s point was that Parsons had plenty to discuss about his own team’s performances, yet chose to focus on a rival quarterback.

Johnson’s response suggested that Parsons’ latest comments were nothing new. The former wide receiver pointed out that the defensive star has been vocal since entering the league with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, and later hosting his own podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons.

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The discussion also touched on Parsons’ relationship with Green Bay and his responsibility to the team while he works toward a return. Sharpe argued that a player should be careful about calling out another team’s quarterback when he isn’t publicly addressing problems within his own locker room.

Quinn worked with Parsons in Dallas for three seasons, serving as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023. Sharpe took issue with Parsons weighing in on Daniels’ mistake and challenged him over his comments.

On the other hand, Daniels accepted blame for the late-game error. He said the offense needed to keep track of the clock and know when to stop it. Quinn also said he got the final sequence wrong as head coach.

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Sharpe and Johnson agreed that Washington had made a costly mistake. What bothered them was Parsons calling out Daniels when the Packers have their own issues to sort out.