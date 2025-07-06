Packers to Trade for TJ Watt? Green Bay to Offer Rookie to Steelers in Bid to Sway LB From Mike Tomlin, Predicts Analyst

TJ Watt’s resume reads like a linebacker cheat code, 108 career sacks, 225 QB hits, and 33 forced fumbles since 2017. That’s not production. That’s game-wrecking, week after week, year after year. His sacks don’t come in garbage time. They kill drives, flip momentum, and make fourth quarters feel a little colder for opposing quarterbacks. But Mike Tomlin is not convinced to make him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. And it has given an opening to another team, the Green Bay Packers!

Green Bay doesn’t usually swing like this. Not historically. But times change, and sometimes, windows force your hand. The Packers have a young, rising quarterback, a loaded receiver room, and a front office that seems more aggressive post-Aaron Rodgers. What they don’t have? A proven, elite pass rusher who can wreck a game and define a season. That’s where TJ Watt enters the conversation.

On his Locked On Packers podcast, analyst Peter Bukowski didn’t tiptoe around it. “It’s time for the Green Bay Packers to go make a move. TJ Watt is at an impasse with the Pittsburgh Steelers.” Bukowski said this while noting Watt’s dissatisfaction with his contract. And the addition of WR Jonnu Smith and CB Jalen Ramsey by Pittsburgh, that, in his words, “I don’t understand at all.”

Watt, 31, skipped minicamp, and while Steelers GM Omar Khan has stated they want to keep him, Bukowski isn’t buying the diplomacy. “If they were close to doing that, number one, we’d hear about it. Number two, the players wouldn’t be so pissed about it,” he said. He’s not wrong, franchise players skipping mandatory work is never a throwaway headline. And with Mike Tomlin at the helm, it’s downright rare.

So Bukowski’s pitch is bold but surgical. Green Bay could exploit Pittsburgh’s defensive depth and salary crunch with a targeted offer. “Why don’t we throw you one of these receivers? We’ll throw you a Day 2 pick, even sweeten the pot.” The logic here? The Steelers just re-upped their cornerback room, have Alex Highsmith, and might view Watt’s contract ask as a bridge too far.

This isn’t just about football mechanics, either. Remember, TJ Watt is Wisconsin royalty. Born and raised. And a University of Wisconsin star. The fit is tailor-made. “We’ll bring him back to Wisconsin, and he will be a conquering hero here. And we’ll see you in the Super Bowl,” Bukowski said, almost smirking through the hypothetical. You can’t quantify what a homecoming like that would mean, not just for the defense, but for the entire organization.

And that’s the kicker, value. “If you told me you could get TJ Watt for just a first-round pick, I would do that. I don’t think that’s the market, but I would do it,” Bukowski admitted. Now, let’s be clear, there’s no confirmed trade buzz out of Pittsburgh. No front-office leaks or agent smoke, just silence. And that’s almost worse. It means something is brewing, or nothing is moving. And either path opens up risk.

The longer this stalls, the more a phone call from Green Bay could land differently. Meanwhile, the defensive star is gaining popularity.

TJ Watt gets a huge endorsement

Watt’s earned every dollar he’s asking for. He’s not just a top-tier edge rusher, he might be the best value of his draft class, maybe even the millennium. Veteran NFL analyst Eric Edholm slotted him third on his “Top Five NFL Draft Values of the Millennium at Edge Rusher.” Myles Garrett? Not on the list. Hendrickson? Snubbed. Edholm’s words were clear, “The strong 2017 draft featured some serious pass-rush heft. But sitting atop the current sack standings from that group is Watt.” That’s huge. He had 11.7 sacks in the 2024 season, tying 8th in the ranking.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers OTA, May 24, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt 90 participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport0, 24.05.2022 10:48:21, 18342351, NPStrans, Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 18342351

If the ranking isn’t convincing enough, consider his career achievements. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021—a season in which his dominance off the edge reached historic levels. Watt has earned First-Team All-Pro honors four times (2019–2021, 2023) and has been selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls (2018–2024), cementing his place among the league’s elite defenders. But the accolades go even deeper.

Watt is a three-time Deacon Jones Award winner (2020, 2021, 2023), given to the NFL’s sack leader. He also led the league in forced fumbles twice (2019, 2024), proving his ability to not just apply pressure but create game-changing plays. In 2020, he added the prestigious Butkus Award (pro) to his trophy case, recognizing him as the league’s top linebacker. While T.J. Watt is seeking a contract extension, he’s also building a lasting legacy.

That kind of respect matters. He’s not just producing—he’s redefining the return on draft capital. The only question now: will they keep what they hit on?