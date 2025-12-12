Voices Grow Louder Against FOX for Snubbing Packers’ Jordan Love in Favor of MVP Josh Allen

As the NFL regular season nears its home stretch, the discussion for the Most Valuable Player heats up. Like every year, there have been some incredible players who have risen above the rest to stake their claim for the MVP honors. Joining the debate, FOX Sports recently unveiled its recent MVP ranking ahead of the Week 15 games, which has rubbed a certain set of fans the wrong way.

FOX Sports has weighed in on the NFL MVP race, but their latest ranking has left one of the league’s most passionate fanbases upset over the placement of their rising star quarterback. With the regular season nearing its home stretch, the broadcaster’s decision to rank a surging Jordan Love behind a struggling Josh Allen has ignited a debate among the Green Bay faithful.

Many Cheeseheads feel Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is unfairly ranked in the FOX MVP Stock Watch. Love, who didn’t make the list before, was fifth behind Myles Garrett, Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and the MVP favorite Matthew Stafford. Justifying Love’s placement on the list, Eric Williams, the creator of the rankings, argued his performance against the Chicago Bears took him to the fifth spot.

And the numbers don’t lie, as Jordan Love recorded 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards, with three long touchdown passes and carried the Packers to a crucial 28-21 victory. Further, Williams also highlighted the one adjustment that has helped Love achieve success this season.

“One of the improvements Love has made in his three years as the starter for Green Bay is curbing turnovers,” Eric Williams argued. “After two years with double-digit interceptions, Love has just four picks this year.”

After this performance, Love is tied for sixth in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts in average intended air yards (8.7). He is tied with Stafford for the fewest interceptions (four) among quarterbacks in the top 10 of touchdown passes, wherein Love is tied for fifth with 22.

Further, the 27-year-old has emerged as the best quarterback against the blitz, completing 8 of 11 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns and recording a season-high 63.6% success rate, per Next Gen Stats.

With these staggering efforts, Green Bay Packers fans felt their quarterback wasn’t given enough respect in these rankings.

Packers fans call out FOX for Jordan Love MVP snub

Green Bay Packers fans are widely regarded as among the NFL’s best for their unwavering love and passion for their team. This has been glaringly evident as they raised concerns over the recent FOX MVP Stock Watch for placing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen over Jordan Love. Since the rankings were posted on social media, the Cheeseheads have flooded the comment section with GIFs, pictures, and countless messages backing their QB1.

“Why is Allen 3?” one supporter commented while another fan shared a similar sentiment, writing, “How is Josh Allen better than Jordan Love this season?” These concerns are valid as the Buffalo Bills star hasn’t been as efficient as Jordan Love. He similarly has a lower rating of 102.9 in comparison to the Packers star’s 105.4.

“Jordan love haters have literally no argument that he’s ‘bad’ at this point,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “y’all hate on Love for no reason.” Similarly, one commenter shared, “Jordan Love should be top 3.” His regular-season stats are a testament to these claims, as he is having a career year and has led his team to the top of the NFC North.

With four games left in the season, it will be interesting to see who ends up being the Most Valuable Player of the season and whether Jordan Love becomes the first quarterback since Aaron Rodgers to bring home the award.