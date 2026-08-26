“We Swept the Detroit Lions”: Micah Parsons Blasts NFL Top 100 Ranking Jared Goff Over Jordan Love

Micah Parsons has never been one to bite his tongue, and the NFL’s Top 100 list just gave him another reason to speak up. When the league placed Jared Goff ahead of Jordan Love in this year’s rankings, Parsons wasted no time pointing out the results on the field.

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“We’re talking about saying 71 players are better than Jordan Love,” Micah Parsons said on Bleacher Report’s The Edge. “Like they had Jared Goff rated higher than Jordan Love. We beat Detroit. We swept the Detroit Lions last year.”

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The Green Bay Packers didn’t just beat the Detroit Lions once last year; they did it twice, and both wins leaned heavily on Jordan Love finding his rhythm at exactly the right moments. In the first game, the quarterback racked up 188 yards with a 72.7% accuracy and scored twice in a 27-13 victory. In the second one, Love tallied 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win.

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Love’s three years as Green Bay’s starter have followed an odd pattern. He debuted at No. 34 on the NFL’s Top 100 in 2024, dropped to No. 68 in 2025, and now sits at No. 72 for 2026. Jared Goff, however, sits at No. 33.

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“Seventy-one players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan Love!” Parsons posted on X last month, when the rankings came out.

Last season was a great run for Love. He threw for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions, a career-low pick total, while posting a 101.2 passer rating and a 72.7 QBR.

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It was that Week 13 and 14 stretch against the Lions and Bears that really got people talking. Green Bay squeaked out one-score wins in both games, and Love was the reason why, throwing seven touchdowns against a single interception across those two outings.

Beyond the individual numbers, the team results speak for themselves too. Over Love’s last two seasons as a starter, Green Bay has gone 18-11-1 across 30 regular-season starts, and the Packers have reached the postseason in all three years since he took over from Aaron Rodgers.

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Jared Goff, who’s been in the league for much longer than Love, has taken the Detroit Lions twice so far. The team let go of Matthew Stafford to orchestrate a rebuild, and with time, Goff and the Lions have developed into solid competitors.

But Micah Parsons is adamant Love will shine for yet another season.

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“I think Jordan is gonna be a top-five quarterback this year. I think he’s gonna show the world how great he really can be,” he said.

Parsons then made a point of separating individual accolades from actual competition.

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“When we go through our top 100 as players, fans, they’re like, ‘Oh, so-and-so is an All-Pro’ or ‘So-and-so was not an All-Pro,’ that’s not what we’re talking about,” he added. “We’re talking about when I’m playing you on the field.”

That last line is really the crux of Parsons’ argument. And by that measure, Love has already settled the debate with Detroit twice over.