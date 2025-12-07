What is John FitzPatrick’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Packers TE’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Essentials Inside The Story John FitzPatrick's career earnings show his finances catching up

From Georgia to Packers, the TE has made his name in the sport

More than a million contract has put FitzPatrick on the spotlight

John William FitzPatrick has been enjoying his life in the NFL. Even though he was drafted in the 6th round (213th overall pick) by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL Draft and was their fourth tight end, the money did not stop flowing into his pockets. Now, with the Green Bay Packers, his financial status has improved, with his earnings exceeding the million-dollar threshold.

What is John FitzPatrick’s net worth?

Unfortunately, there are no credible sources that claim to know John FitzPatrick’s net worth. A few years down the line, with a few more lucrative contracts, people will be able to paint a picture of his net worth. FitzPatrick is represented by Mark Humenik, Andy Kabat, and Shannon Polk of IHC Sports, who are also responsible for managing his finances.

John FitzPatrick’s contract breakdown

According to Spotrac, John FitzPatrick is under a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. It is $1.5 million contract, with the signing bonus and guaranteed sum being $125,000 each. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

John FitzPatrick’s salary breakdown

John FitzPatrick’s base salary is $1,130,000 as of 2025. It represents a significant increase from his previous salary, which stood at $985,000. Along with his current salary, he also received a workout bonus and a per-game bonus of $10,000. Here is a breakdown of his salary.

Team Year Salary Bonus Atlanta Falcons 2022 $705,000 $33,003 Atlanta Falcons 2023 $750,000 $33,003 Green Bay Packers 2024 $985,000 – Green Bay Packers 2025 $1,130,000 $370,000 Total $3,570,000 $436,006

John FitzPatrick’s career earnings

John FitzPatrick’s career earnings stand at $3,677,634. Currently, in his fourth year in the NFL, the tight end is already speaking in millions. He may receive better offers in 2026 since he will become a UFA, which will further increase his career earnings.

A look back on John FitzPatrick’s college and professional football career

After graduating from high school, John FitzPatrick attended the University of Georgia. He played for their football team, the Georgia Bulldogs, from 2018 to 2022. He redshirted in his freshman year at Georgia and played 15 games in his final year, which speaks volumes about him. FitzPatrick played 38 games for the Bulldogs, making 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Playing for the Falcons and the Packers, the TE does have some admirable stats to his name. In 29 games, he has caught the ball 9 times for 54 yards and scored a touchdown.

Unlike his career earnings, John FitzPatrick’s professional football career has been slow to develop. He is still chasing a significant highlight to define his career. Achieving it will not only make his job better, but other teams may try to sign him. With better-paying contracts, his financial status will improve significantly, which might also attract brand endorsement deals.

