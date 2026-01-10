What Is Josh Whyle’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About the NFL TE

Essentials Inside The Story A late-season call-up changes Josh Whyle's career path

After being let go by Tennessee, Green Bay offers him a second chance, but nothing is guaranteed beyond this season

With free agency looming and flashes of promise showing up, the next few weeks could define his future

A mid-season elevation from the practice squad can dramatically alter a young player’s financial trajectory. For Green Bay Packers tight end Josh Whyle, this recent move is a game-changer, but how does it stack up against his earnings from his rookie deal?

Josh Whyle is a second-string tight end for the Packers. At 6’7″, his size, athleticism, and route-running ability make him a rotational offensive option. Have a look at Josh Whyle’s net worth, career earnings, and more.

What is Josh Whyle’s Net Worth?

Josh Whyle’s net worth is about $4,131,947, coming from his tenures at the

Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. This number represents his total compensation over his three-year NFL tenure, including base salary and bonuses.

The tight end was a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the

Josh Whyle’s Contract Breakdown

2023 NFL draft . Although he signed a four-year contract, the Titans waived him last year, right before the beginning of this season. Playing two out of four years on the contract, he made about $1.9 million, which included the base salary and the bonus. Now, as part of the Green Bay Packers’ roster, his annual income is $1,030,000.

After Whyle was initially added to the practice squad, he was given a one-year contract in November 2025. His current contract is valid untill the end of this season. Unlike his previous Titans contract, where he received a signing bonus of $325,372, his Packers contract has no signing bonus or guaranteed money.

In 2026, he is going to be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA), meaning the Packers have the right to retain him if they match an offer from any other team.

What is Josh Whyle’s Salary?

While Josh Whyle has a season-long contract now, he came into the Green Bay Packers as a practice squad member, where the salary was drastically different from that of the actual roster. The NFL practice squad members generally earn about $13,000 a week. Hence, this was his initial salary before he was offered a new deal on November 4, 2025.

Under the current contract as an active roster player, the tight end’s salary is $1,030,000, while the cap hit is $514,998. Although he doesn’t have guaranteed money, the base salary is still more than his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans. In his rookie year, Whyle’s base salary was $750,000, while the following year, his base pay was $915,000. Had he completed his previous contract tenure, his total earnings would have been over $4 million.

Team Year Salary Bonus Green Bay Packers 2025 $1,030,000 $0

Josh Whyle’s Career Earnings

Josh Whyle’s total career earnings are $2,596,505, a cumulative figure of three NFL seasons, representing the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. From November to the end of 2025, his cash flow was $632,000, which contributed to his total career earnings.

However, his career earnings are projected to reach about $3 million once he successfully finishes the current season and earns the base salary of $1,030,000.

A Look at Josh Whyle’s College and Professional Career

Before the Tennessee Titans roped Josh Whyle in the 2023 NFL draft, he spent four years in college football, representing the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2018 to 2022. He was one of the most prolific tight ends at his college, boasting an impressive record. Playing 52 games, he scored 15 touchdowns and 1,062 receiving yards. Additionally, he appeared on the All-American Athletic Conference team three times.

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@JoshWhyle

Compared to his college performance, he struggled in the NFL due to a lack of regular opportunities, especially in his

Josh Whyle’s Brand Endorsements

rookie year . With 7 starts, he played a total of 28 games for the Tennessee Titans, completing 342 yards and 2 touchdowns. Utilizing the limited opportunities at the Green Bay Packers, Whyle has shown promise this season. He has completed 36 yards and a touchdown in 8 games. He was particularly exceptional in the Week 14 game versus the Chicago Bears, completing a 21-yard catch.

Currently, Josh Whyle doesn’t have any brand endorsements. As he grows and gains popularity in the league, he may get some major brand endorsements in the future.

