Who Are Malik Willis’s Parents? Meet Shasta Grier and Harold Willis

Essentials Inside The Story With Jordan Love sidelined, Malik Willis is stepping into a spotlight moment that could redefine how the league views him

Before the NFL stage, his journey was shaped by a tight-knit family whose influence runs deeper than football

As he prepares for a rare QB1 opportunity, the story behind his foundation adds extra weight to what's at stake this week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis is likely to be QB1 this week against the Baltimore Ravens, with Jordan Love still in concussion protocol. For Willis, it’s a real opportunity, not just to show what he can do on an NFL field, but to remind people why teams believed in him in the first place. But before he takes the snap, it’s worth understanding the foundation that built him, a story that began long before the NFL came calling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Malik Willis’s parents?

Malik Willis was born May 25, 1999, in College Park, Georgia, into a family that stayed pretty close. He’s the oldest child of Harold Willis and Shasta Grier, who raised him in the Atlanta area and were present through every stage of his football development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harold Willis, Malik’s father, was a steady presence during his upbringing in Westlake and later in the Atlanta suburbs. He helped nurture Malik’s interest in football early, the way a lot of parents do. That nurturing entailed rides to practice, conversations about the game, and being there when it mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shasta Grier, Malik’s mother, has been just as central to his journey. She traveled to games, supported his decisions on and off the field, and has spoken about how focused Malik was even as a young child. When people talk about where Willis’ work ethic comes from, her belief in him and her willingness to back his goals are often part of that conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Harold and Shasta meet?

Harold and Shasta met as teenagers and were high school sweethearts. It was a relationship that started early and carried through more than two decades. They stayed rooted in Georgia, building a family where faith and discipline were the pillars of everyday life.

Harold, a Georgia native, has been described in various accounts as someone who provided stability as Malik began navigating football at a higher level. Those same reports say Shasta competed in track during college, giving her firsthand experience with athletics and an understanding of what it takes to chase something so competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Harold works as a truck driver, and Shasta is a cosmetologist.

What ethnicity are Malik Willis’s parents?

Malik Willis is American and identifies as African-American/Black. While there are no official sources that specifically detail the ethnicity of his parents, what is clearly documented is how Willis identifies and the community context in which he was raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis’s relationship with his parents

What stands out most is the relationship. His parents were regulars at games and practices, visible as he moved from high school to college and eventually to the NFL. They were there on draft night, too, family photos from the red carpet included both his mother and father. It was never really a solo journey for the Packers quarterback.

That family dynamic shaped more than just his play on the field. Growing up in a household where his goals were taken seriously helped instill accountability and confidence. His mother’s reflections on his early focus, paired with his father’s role in guiding big decisions, point to a relationship that was built on confidence and mutual respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Malik Willis, now stepping into another opportunity under NFL lights, it’s clear where that foundation came from, and just as clear that he wants to honor it. There’s no better opportunity than this week.