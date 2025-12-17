Who Is Micah Parsons’ Girlfriend? All About Packers DE’s Relationship, Rumors & Personal Life

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons’ recent off-field moment sparked renewed focus on his private life beyond football.

Long-running rumors around the DE continue, but clear confirmations remain intentionally absent.

As a Packers defensive end and father of two, Parsons balances rising stakes on and off the field.

After his stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons entered his fifth year in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. The defensive end has established himself as one of the loudest forces on the field, and the fans are eager to learn about his life off the field. In this article, we will delve into Parsons’ relationship status, dating history, children, and other key aspects.

Is Micah Parsons married?

As of 2025, Micah Parsons is not married. However, we have seen numerous pictures of Parsons with his “mystery woman,” but there is no publicly available information about their wedding.

While there are no posts on his Instagram account, Parsons posted a story featuring his kids and this lady on Mother’s Day in May, along with a heartfelt note.

“Happy Mother’s Day. Your sacrifices everyday never goes unnoticed. I am forever grateful. You have given me two beautiful kids. Happy Mother’s Day queen!” Parsons captioned his Instagram story.

In one picture, she’s sleeping beside their son Malcolm, and in another, the two of them are hugging. Furthermore, the defensive end has not made any public comments about his relationship, using titles such as “girlfriend” or “fiancée.”

Who is Micah Parsons’ girlfriend?

No information is currently available about Micah Parsons’ girlfriend. We cannot confirm if Parsons is dating someone. However, the 26-year-old was linked to Kayla Nicole, who has also dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, neither party confirmed those claims.

Parsons and the “mystery woman” welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in May 2018, when he was just 18 years old. Parsons dropped out of college during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect his son from its impact. The duo welcomed a second child, Milana, in January 2023. Parsons has done a terrific job of balancing his fatherly duties and his football, something he discussed in an interview with Van Pelt.

“There were tough times, no question,” Parsons shared, reflecting on those early years. “But I always knew I couldn’t give up. I wanted my son to see what hard work looks like and understand that family is everything.”

Is Micah Parsons’ partner pregnant?

As of 2025, there is no publicly available information regarding Parsons’ partner’s ongoing pregnancy. The duo currently has two children, Malcolm and Milana.

Is Micah Parsons dating Kayla Nicole?

Before the “mystery woman,” rumors circulated about Parsons dating Kayla Nicole following her breakup with Travis Kelce. Thus, it cannot be confirmed that the two dated each other.

Furthermore, there are no red-carpet appearances, social media posts, or acknowledgements in this regard, and thus, all news surrounding this topic is a rumor.

A look at Micah Parsons’ dating history and past relationships

Apart from the rumors about dating Kayla Nicole, Parsons has kept his personal life private. This means there is no publicly available information about the 26-year-old’s past girlfriends and his dating history.

A look at Micah Parsons’ personal life off the field

Just like his dating history, Parsons keeps his personal life private off the field. Through his Instagram account, Parsons posts reels related to football. Apart from posting pictures with kids, Parsons does not share much about his private life.

The defensive end’s journey from playing college football to playing in the NFL is inspirational. After spending four years at the Cowboys, Parsons signed a four-year contract worth $188 million with the Packers. While he has kept most of the information about his personal life private, he does most of his talking on the field.