Who is Singing The National Anthem At Vikings vs. Packers? Life, Net Worth, & More About Haven Madison

The Green Bay Packers will not want to lose a third game at Lambeau Field this season. As they begin to make their playoff push, a win at home against the Vikings might be the boost they need. And ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff, rising pop singer Haven Madison will take the stage to kickstart an electric faceoff against a divisional foe. Here’s what we know about the American Idol finalist.

Who is Haven Madison?

Born on 3 March 2006, young Haven Madison is already catching the spotlight after making her American Idol debut at age 16. With music running in the family, the pop singer has no shortage of inspiration. The Clarksville, Tennessee native’s audition for American Idol, which racked up views in the thousands, features her father, Jason Roy, accompanying her on the guitar. Roy is the founder and lead singer of the Christian rock band, Building 429. They performed an original song titled ’15’ for the show’s judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Haven’s parents support her music career. In a heartfelt Instagram post, her mother, Cortni Roy, reflected on her daughter’s journey. Both mother and daughter are pictured in front of a New York billboard featuring one of the singer’s most recent releases.

“I remember going to New York with Haven right after a huge 💔 [heartbreak]. On that trip she swore that she would see her face on a billboard one day, so a few years later to rush back for less than 24 hours to see her on that billboard in Time Square was a moment I was so proud of,” the post’s caption reads. “To take heartbreak and craft songs that would move people from that despair into this freedom is the ultimate forget you. Keep chasing those dreams Haven. Nothing is ever wasted!”

The singer has also been endorsed by big names in the industry, like Katy Perry, who called her “the next big pop star.” After her run to the top 8 in Season 21 of American Idol, she signed her first label deal.

What are Haven Madison’s music career details? Haven Madison’s awards and achievements

While performing on American Idol, Haven Madison performed original songs she’d composed. A particularly moving track called ‘Still Need You,’ written about her brother Avery’s battle with depression, had all three of the show’s judges on their feet by the end of her performance. Furthermore, the singer collaborated with Grammy-nominated pop star Katy Perry, performing a duet of the same song. Following her debut EP ‘Turn Off All The Lights’ last year, the singer-songwriter has now released her EP titled ‘Roses.’

Haven has been busy touring and promoting her music over the last year. Earlier this month, she headlined a Rocketown show in Tennessee alongside other musical guests. Aside from promoting her music, the singer shares parts of her life and behind-the-scenes snippets of her music journey on social media, boasting a collective 300,000-plus follower count across Instagram and TikTok.