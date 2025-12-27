Why Isn’t Jordan Love Playing vs. the Ravens? Latest Injury Update on Packers QB

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Love was seen practicing, but the Packers made the painful decision to shut him down for their final home game

Malik Willis steps into the spotlight as Green Bay questions the league's handling of the hit that sidelined Love

With playoff positioning already settled and both teams dealing with injured starters, this matchup quietly carries higher stakes than it first appears

The Green Bay Packers are ready for their last home game of the 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens. Visuals from their practice showed the quarterback Jordan Love working out with his teammates. The Cheeseheads hoped for their starter to return, but the latest announcement is heartbreaking.

The final injury report listed Love as out of the coming matchup with the concussion injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. While they also battled extreme cold as the sideline heaters were not working, the injury was the biggest setback.

On a 1st & 10 play at the Packers’ 17, Jordan Love tried to rush forward, but defensive end Austin Booker ran towards him for a tackle. His helmet hit Love’s helmet first before both fell to the ground. The impact was clearly hard as the signal caller struggled to get up.

He ultimately got up and left the field on his own. But he needed to clear the concussion protocol. Wide receiver Christian Watson sparked hopes of his comeback by saying that Love looked great in practice. But the fact remains this. Since the start of 2024, 12 quarterbacks have suffered a concussion. Only one of them, New England Patriots‘ Drake Maye, has not missed a game. So, it was not surprising that the Packers decided to sit Love out.

Backup Malik Willis replaced Love against the Bears and is expected to start again. He showed poise on the field, but he needs to play his heart out in the coming game.

However, there’s another angle to Love’s exclusion from the lineup. The Detroit Lions‘ Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings gave a wildcard playoff berth to the Packers. Also, they won’t become the top seed in the NFC North as the Bears already have 11 wins. So, the management might have decided to rest him, giving him time to heal fully before the playoffs begin.

This year, the Packers’ luck of winning the Super Bowl favors Jordan Love. His predecessors, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, won a Super Bowl trophy in their sixth NFL season. 2025 is Love’s sixth year playing for the NFC North franchise. So, the Cheeseheads want him to win.

While the locker room deals with the disappointment of his injury, some players want the league to think more and take strict action.

The Packers demand action after the Jordan Love incident

The NFL punished Booker with a $5,000 fine for two penalties. During the game, the referees flagged his tackle and penalized the Bears 15 yards for roughing the passer. But the Packers’ left guard, Aaron Banks, is not happy and wants the league to get more serious.

“What’s the flag they called on that, roughing the passer? I just don’t get how guys get kicked out of a game for taunting, but if you hit a quarterback late in the head, that should get the same treatment as something as simple as taunting,” he said. “That has to be reevaluated. That’s ridiculous.”

The situation is tough on both sides. Even the Ravens are dealing with a knee injury to Lamar Jackson, who got kneed by safety Craig Woodson. He is listed as doubtful for the game, with Tyler Huntley expected to start. It will be a matchup between the backups.

Lambeau Field is waiting for the explosive matchup. If the Packers win, they will kick the Ravens out of playoff contention.