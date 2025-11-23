Will Josh Jacobs Play Today? Insider Announces Packers Decision on RB for Week 11 vs Vikings

The buildup to Packers–Vikings always carries tension, but this week’s storyline arrived long before kickoff. Green Bay entered Sunday knowing its season could swing on the smallest margins, as a divisional matchup and a playoff race tightened, and a battered roster held on through November. Yet the biggest question hung over one player: Would Josh Jacobs suit up?

That answer came hours before kickoff. The Packers ruled out their lead back as he continues recovering from a bruised left knee suffered in last week’s win over the Giants.

“Josh Jacobs pushed all week to play despite his bone bruise and thigh contusion. But the Packers decided to play it cautiously with a short week upcoming,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently reported on X.

“There was no pregame workout, just a conversation when Jacobs arrived. There is hope he could play Thanksgiving at Detroit,” he added. With a short week ahead and a Thanksgiving game in Detroit looming, the team opted not to hold even a pregame workout.

His absence leaves Green Bay thin at a critical spot. Jacobs had rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns, the second-most in the NFL, and his power in short-yardage moments has shaped the Packers’ identity. Without him, Emanuel Wilson steps into the lead role, coming off an 11-carry, 40-yard, one-touchdown performance against New York. He’ll carry the load behind an offense already dealing with inconsistency and a divisional stretch that will define the season.

Meanwhile, the Packers will also be without linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Matthew Golden. Walker’s neck injury kept him out of practice all week, and Golden remains sidelined with a shoulder issue.

For now, Green Bay will attempt to survive Minnesota without its most productive runner, a gamble that could shape the trajectory of its playoff push.

Emanuel Wilson to start for Packers

The Packers walked into Week 12 knowing one decision could reshape their entire offensive plan. When Josh Jacobs failed to clear his pregame warmup, Green Bay’s backfield immediately shifted, and Emanuel Wilson was suddenly handed the biggest opportunity of his NFL career.

Jacobs, sidelined with a knee injury, was officially ruled inactive after a final evaluation Sunday morning. With that, Wilson becomes the lead back, a role he hasn’t held since his Fort Valley State days in 2022. Green Bay confirmed the move, noting Wilson will anchor the backfield against the Vikings with Chris Brooks and practice-squad call-up Pierre Strong filling the remaining touches.

The assignment arrives with real stakes. Wilson has flashed in limited work this season, averaging 12.3 touches and 72.3 yards in games where he’s exceeded double-digit touches, including a rushing touchdown. His reliability as Jacobs’ understudy over the past two years has also earned internal trust. Last season, he produced 502 yards on 103 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns, and added a receiving score.

Wilson kept the moment in perspective earlier this week. “Yeah, it’s been since college,” he said when asked about being RB1 again. “I haven’t really thought about it. I just need to go out there and do my job. … I’ll just be ready to go.”

Now he gets the chance to prove it. With Jacobs unavailable and Green Bay entering a critical divisional stretch, Wilson’s performance could carry real influence over the Packers’ playoff trajectory.