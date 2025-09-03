Will Micah Parsons Play vs. Lions? Matt LaFleur Gives Major Injury Update on Packers DE’s Week 1 Availability

Micah Parsons’ back really did give out on him in Dallas. The same back that passed a physical last week to finalize his blockbuster trade to Green Bay. He has an L4/L5 facet joint sprain, confirmed by both the Cowboys and spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins. Now, the Packers’ shiny new pass-rushing toy is racing the clock.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Parsons has been in physical therapy since arriving in Green Bay. He practiced on Aug.1, but a full recovery might not come soon enough. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Packers could consider giving Parsons an epidural injection before the Lions faceoff to dull his pain and get him on the field. Rapoport couldn’t help but point out the reality: Green Bay knew the risk when they made the deal.

But Matt LaFleur gave the recent update on whether we will see Micah Parsons against the Lions. “We’ll see. He’s doing everything in his power. Got to get through a couple practices to see how he responds, but certainly hopeful.” The coach didn’t exactly slam the door, but he also didn’t make it sound guaranteed. It’s the classic game of wait-and-see. LaFleur knows the Packers traded for Parsons to tilt games, not sit in street clothes. But for that, the therapy should work, and if not that then the only option the Packers have is the epidural injection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, an epidural does sound intense, but it’s not unheard of in the NFL. Remember Tony Romo’s 2013 back ordeal? The Cowboys quarterback received an epidural for a herniated disk to avoid surgery. It was a short-term reprieve, and the pain remained. The injury ultimately ended Romo’s season early as he had to undergo surgery. Romo was in his 30s and nearing the twilight of his career. Parsons is 26 and just hitting his prime. So the question is: why rush him now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A facet joint sprain isn’t trivial. Micah Parsons sat out much of Dallas’ training camp because of back tightness, and now we know it wasn’t just a holding pattern. The Packers took a gamble trading two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark for him, plus signing him to a four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million guaranteed. So, it can be annoying, not concerning, but football’s pounding can make that pain unpredictable and worse.

But we also know how crucial this season is for Prasons. He’s fighting to play, even if it means battling through pain with injections. But from the team’s viewpoint, wouldn’t it be smarter to let him rest until fully healed? Protecting the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history means playing it safe. This Week 1 decision will be a test of how patient and cautious Green Bay wants to be about their marquee signing. While Parsons’ injury saga hogs the spotlight, the blockbuster trade that sent him to Green Bay already has football insiders talking.

AD

Why Jerry Jones’ trade for defensive help makes sense

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his surprisingly measured take on the decision. St. Brown heard the news from old college teammates, his brother, and group chats with Lions players. “I feel like there is stuff to it that we don’t know,” he said on his podcast. “The people that are in the Cowboys organization. I feel like there is other things going on, as to why they maybe traded him.” But he also understands why Jerry Jones made the move.

“You get two first-round picks and you get Kenny Clark, who is a really good defensive tackle,” St. Brown explained. “They’ve had run issues the past few years.” The trade isn’t just about ditching Micah Parsons’ big contract, estimated at $47 million per year, but about reloading on multiple fronts. Cap space freed up, two shiny first-round picks to build with, and a proven tackle to shore up run defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

St. Brown sees it as a strategic win. “I don’t think it was the dumbest move…I think it was a win-win for both teams.” St. Brown’s insight balances the noise. The Cowboys are reshaping their roster with an eye on the whole picture, not just a star defender’s flash. Though the fans believe otherwise.

The saga is far from over. The trade reshapes the NFC East and North chessboards. St. Brown’s perspective taps into the NFL’s complicated business of football: star power, money management, and future-proofing a team. While Micah Parsons’ availability for Week 1 remains uncertain, caught in the middle of a serious back injury, ambitious injections, and a record contract. The Packers rolled big on Parsons, but risk rushing a superstar who might still need time to heal. Tony Romo’s back saga warns against playing through pain.