“You Don’t Play for Two Years, You’re Gone”: Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Drops Raw Confession About Injury-Prone Career as He Vows to Finally Deliver

One game in two regular seasons, six carries for 15 yards, and one catch for 3 yards should see any franchise part ways with the player, or the player may hang up his cleats. But the Green Bay Packers have not given up on MarShawn Lloyd despite the lack of production.

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The problem has never been ability; it has been availability, which has been hampered due to injuries. Since coming to the NFL in 2024, the running back has suffered multiple injuries that have kept him out of the field. However, for the first time since coming into the league, Lloyd is optimistic about his NFL future, as he had a career-defining rehab through the offseason.

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“Usually in the NFL … you don’t play for two years, you’re gone. That’s just how the league works,” said MarShawn Lloyd in an interview with The Athletic. “I don’t want to be a player that’s just here. I want to be able to contribute, and I will. … I know when my time comes and it’s time to go, I’ll show a lot of people why the Packers drafted me almost three years ago now. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re coming.”

Since the Packers drafted him, he suffered from a hamstring injury during his rookie training camp. He suffered another hamstring injury during the preseason, and in Week 2, there was an ankle sprain. Doctors diagnosed him with appendicitis in November 2024 while he was recovering, which sidelined him further. It was the same story in 2025.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @m_lloyd_2

That just goes for his list of NFL injuries. During his freshman year in college, he tore his ACL, and in his final year in 2022, he suffered a quad contusion.

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Despite his battle with injuries, the Packers’ running backs coach Ben Sirmans has still placed his faith in him due to his ability on the field.

“He can do things that the other guys can’t,” Sirmans said.

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Although he is a backup to Josh Jacobs, Sirmans revealed that Lloyd is the fastest among the Packers’ RBs. Moreover, the Packers have always been supportive of the RB. They even sent the 25-year-old University of Wisconsin’s Director of Athletic Performance, Bryan Heiderscheit, during his rookie offseason.

Another reason behind Lloyd having had a good offseason is Dr. John Meyer, Chairman of Performance, Health and Wellness for the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Director of Player Health and Performance for the Los Angeles Kings. It was Meyer, who, after evaluation, found out that his constant injuries stemmed from his ACL and quad injuries that he suffered in college.

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His determination to return to the gridiron saw him spend months in an Airbnb with his girlfriend and regularly visit Meyer’s facility in El Segundo, California.

“He’s super motivated, super diligent, puts in the work, was here every day on time doing everything he could do,” Meyer said. “We’ve been in contact and continuing to provide him programming as he’s gonna stay the remainder of the offseason in Green Bay, but we’re gonna continue to support him with more work.

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Lloyd’s body has shown significant improvement in the past months, but with the offseason entering the training camp stage, there is still a lot of work left to be done.

MarShawn Lloyd is getting back step by step

Under Dr. John Meyer, MarShawn Lloyd has been slowly getting back on his feet and building confidence in his body. Throughout the offseason, the two have been at it. The Packers saw a glimpse of the improvement during the annual Green Bay charity softball game earlier in June.

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From doing backflips to showcasing his insane burst speed during drills, the RB was having no problems at all. It even surprised him to the point where he exclaimed that it was the first OTA that he did not injure himself. That is certainly a big win for him and Dr. Meyer. However, head coach Matt LaFleur is being cautious about limiting him from going “100 miles an hour all the time.” While the HC is being careful, quarterback Jordan Love said that he feels excited when Lloyd does it.

“He’s very explosive, and he does some really good things, but he’s just one of those guys that’s kind of just got that freaky twitch ability that is just God-given,” Love said. “You catch yourself watching him practice — we watched him in some of the preseason games last year — and you get excited.”

There have been multiple times when fans and coaches expressed their optimism over Lloyd’s return. Although they are having the same feeling again, they are trying to be composed. However, this is also the first time that the RB has expressed his eagerness to return. While there’s still time for it to happen, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed. Maybe his scrimmage yards will finally cross the three-digit mark this time.