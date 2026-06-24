“You Got One Job”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Micah Parsons’ Brother for Leaking Injury Recovery Timeline With Packers

Micah Parsons’ return window should have been a private conversation between him and the Green Bay Packers training staff. Instead, Micah’s brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., shared the update in public, immediately changing the tone around Green Bay’s 2026 season. Terrence said Week 5 was “always unrealistic,” and that Micah probably won’t reach a practice field until October. Just like that, a normal injury watch has turned into a competitive edge for everyone who plays the Packers early.

On the Nightcap podcast, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe zeroed in on Terrence and treated the leak like a breach of trust.

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“You got one job, be Micah Parsons’ little brother, or big brother,” Sharpe said with a dejected look on his face. “That’s the only job you got. If the Packers want to release that information, which they’re not, you know, teams don’t release any damn thing. … I’m sure you love your brother. Your brother loves you. But some things should remain between you and your brother. The general public should not know this information.”

For context, Micah’s brother Terrence revealed the information on his X account as he posted,

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“I am not the source. I just confirm or deny information

when he’s starting on the pup week 5 was always unrealistic… need at least 3 weeks of practice from whenever he starts practicing, that’s the KEY”

The Packers do not have a Micah Parsons clone waiting in the wings. Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrel are the top edge names getting attention now, with Brenton Cox Jr. and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton also mentioned as part of the pressure package. But can this group replace Parsons?

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That’s where the real problem lies. Van Ness is a former first-round pick, but largely inconsistent. Sorrel only has one NFL start (14 games played) heading to his second NFL season, and Cox Jr. is yet to play a full season. Dennis-Sutton has impressed this offseason, but for a rookie to step and fill Micah’s shoes is a tall ask, regardless of the highlights. And none of them come close to what Parsons did in an incomplete season.

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Parsons’ first season with Green Bay got cut short in Week 15 when he tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos. But in just 14 games, Parsons had managed to log 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and earned the fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod of his career. The Packers gave him their founder, Curly Lambeau’s No. 1 jersey, and Parsons delivered. But now with this leak, the Packers appear to have lost their edge even before hitting training camp.

Offensive coordinators and quarterbacks now already know they don’t have to game plan for Micah Parsons heading into training camp. For teams like the Vikings, the Jets, the Falcons, the Buccaneers, and the Bears, facing Green Bay through the first 5 weeks, you couldn’t have asked for a better injury update than this.

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Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250907_zma_c04_286 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

As for Terrence, his defense is that he has never acted like a quiet family member on Micah’s behalf. He has posted birthday tributes, reacted publicly to the Dallas Cowboys trade last season, and even called out the Cowboys’ ownership. He has a pattern of saying out loud what he feels in the moment, and that’s a big source of support for Micah. But in this case, it has hurt the team, and that is what Shannon Sharpe finds unacceptable.

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“How does that help Micah’s rehab? How does that help the Packers?” Sharpe said. “Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. Everything, my whole focus – how do I help Sterling Sharpe? How do I help the Packers? Keep my damn mouth shut.”

Sharpe’s point lands because the leak changed the conversation from a family concern to football leverage. The Packers are still left to patch a hole up front, and now everybody else knows exactly how long they have to do it for.