Adam Thielen Makes Feelings Clear on Dave Canales & Panthers Leadership On His Way Out After Trade

It finally happened. For around a week, there have been whispers around the league that the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings are nearing a trade deal. Finally, the name revealed: Adam Thielen. In fact, before the deal hit the headlines, he was in the Panthers building, which is something HC Dave Canales applauded, saying, “I appreciate that about him.” While the trade came as a surprise to many, Thielen made sure not to have any bad blood. Even in the adrenaline rush of the homecoming.

As of Wednesday, the Panthers shipped off Thielen—one of the most dependable arms on the offense—to his home state, Minnesota, along with a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027. In return, they got a seventh-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027. While it is obvious that this deal is to Thielen’s liking, Canales claimed it was a ‘win-win’ situation for both parties—that certainly got many off guard. Regardless, this isn’t an easy goodbye. Neither for him, nor for the Panthers. But as a final farewell note, the two-time Pro Bowler left with an emotional social media post.

Back in 2023, in free agency, Thielen recalled how he instantly fell in love with Carolina. And it wasn’t just him, but his whole family echoed his emotions. It had been their home for the past two seasons. “Our family has grown here in so many ways because of the people we’ve met, schools, and sports we have been involved with,” wrote the receiver. And while he’s looking forward to the future, potentially his last year in gridiron, Carolina will always have a piece of his heart. “Carolina will always be an important part of our journey, from the relationships we’ve developed to the memories we’ve made during our time here as a Panther and as a family.”

Expressing his confidence in the ownership, management, coaching staff, and the players, he gave a special mention: “Thank you for your support day-in and day-out.” And of course, he didn’t forget the fans, showing his love and gratitude for them, he bid adios with “Keep Pounding!”

Until the deal was official, Thielen stayed loyal to the Panthers. He came to the practice, he stayed professional and was ready to give his everything to them once the season began. But fate had other plans for him, or rather, the organization had.

Thielen is returning home, and as exciting as it may seem, there’s a bit of sadness among his fans. He spent his first nine years in Minnesota, earning both of his Pro Bowls and a couple of 1,200+ seasons. And now, as he’s returning to his home again, one couldn’t help but think about his words from earlier in the spring. As he said, “It could be” his last year in the league.

Adam Thielen returns home

Like he said, parting ways with the Panthers isn’t easy, but the excitement of going back appears to be bigger. And the Vikings shared the true sentiment of Thielen households in a wholesome video shared by Adam’s wife. Holding both the hands of his daughter, the veteran can be seen chanting, “We’re going home,” as she jumps in excitement. It is a big moment for the Thielens, and they aren’t hiding it.

The 34-year-old started his journey with the Vikings in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. Although he didn’t play his rookie season, he became a crucial part of their offense. In the 135 games he played, he posted 6,682 yards and 55 receiving touchdowns. And after his solid stats with the Panthers, he’s returning as a much-needed troop in the receiving corps. Fans have, in fact, begun demanding his homecoming since the news about the Vikings inquiring about him made the headlines.

After Jordan Addison’s suspension, Rondale Moore’s season-ending injury, and Jalen Nailor’s hand injury left the Vikings’ receiving squad vulnerable, they were desperately seeking reinforcement elsewhere. Fortunately, they got their sight on their former star WR. He’ll be reuniting with Justin Jefferson in Week 1. And most importantly, his experience working with a young quarterback might be a charmer for the Vikings since J.J. McCarthy is making his debut this year.