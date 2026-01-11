brand-logo
Bryce Young Calls Out Offense for Panthers’ Wildcard Loss to Rams

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 10, 2026 | 9:49 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As the Los Angeles Rams edged past the Carolina Panthers with a 34-31 wild-card win, Bryce Young walked away frustrated. The Panthers’ quarterback dealt with constant pressure in this playoff game, but he still carried his team to the brink of a comeback. But with 32 seconds left and three timeouts, as Carolina only needed to move into field-goal range to tie the game, their offense couldn’t move the ball. As such, after the game, when Young was asked what went wrong on that final series, he pointed straight to his offense.

“Just execution,” Bryce Young said in the post-game presser. “A couple of things that we all want back. It’s a moment like that, you wanna be able to come through and wasn’t able to do that. So, again, just execution. I haven’t watched a film yet, but obviously wanna find a way in a situation like that.”

On that last drive for the Panthers in the Wild Card game, Bryce Young could hardly find anyone in his offense open. And when he finally did, Carolina’s wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. dropped the pass from Young on fourth down. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

