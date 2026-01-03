Bryce Young Gets Massive Contract News as Dave Canales’ Panthers Faces Playoffs Uncertainty

With the NFC South on the line, the Carolina Panthers are set to make an important decision regarding the future of their franchise. The Panthers have had a topsy-turvy 2025 season with Bryce Young as their QB1. The 24-year-old has performed extremely well with his 2,745 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Based on these numbers, the Carolina Panthers are expected to pick up his fifth-year contract option this offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My sense is, and from what I’m hearing, that the Panthers will pick up Bryce Young’s 5th year option,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on X. “It’s about 26 and a half million dollars, which is a serious bargain for quarterbacks in this market that would put them under contract until 2027, but they would most likely want to see more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.