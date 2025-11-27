Bryce Young Sets the Record Straight on Rico Dowdle Sparking Panthers Exit Talks

Running back Rico Dowdle’s dizzy face emoji tweet sent shockwaves through Panther Nation on Tuesday, fueling chatter about his future with the Carolina Panthers. The emoji seemed like a silent scream against a backdrop of coaching decisions that left fans wondering. Now, Bryce Young is stepping up to clear the air on the speculation stirred by his teammate’s cryptic message.

“Not about that specifically, but Rico [Dowdle’s] a competitor. Obviously, he wants to win. We always want to win,” Bryce Young told ESPN’s David Newton. “Didn’t get that done, so we all have a competitive spirit. We talk about the game and the game plan, stuff that’s in-house that we do under this building. So that’ll be focused.”

In short, the quarterback says it’s being discussed, but inside the organization. Dowdle’s frustration finds roots in his limited role despite impressive stats. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he carried the ball only six times for 38 yards, an average that’s strong but underutilized considering he ranks sixth in the NFL with 871 rushing yards this season.

The team also squandered key chances against the Niners, such as a brutal call on first-and-goal from the one-yard line that ended in an interception. This play came after Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in the first half, yet the Panthers managed only three points off the turnovers.

Lots of fans and analysts have called out coach Dave Canales for his play-calling, but Young still stands behind his head coach.

“I feel comfortable with whatever Coach calls,” Young said firmly. “Obviously, I trust him to be balanced and call the game how he sees fit—whatever it is, week to week, that he feels like is necessary. It’s on me to execute, I feel comfortable doing it. There’s no excuses there.”

Similarly, coach Canales is also taking full responsibility and refusing to back down.

Coach Dave Canales faces heat

“I have to make sure that comes alive,” Canales admitted, reflecting on the key moments. “That’s a part of who we are. It’s a part of what we believe in. We have two great running backs that we believe in [including Chuba Hubbard]. The offensive line was blocking well, and that was a missed opportunity by me.”

The stats reflect a promising power running game that isn’t being fully leveraged. Carolina averaged 5.3 yards per run but ran the ball only 13 times against the 49ers. The Panthers rank 28th in points per game with 18, and their passing game struggles, landing 22nd in passing yards.

Looking ahead, Carolina faces the daunting task of facing the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams. For the (6-6) Panthers to keep their playoff hopes alive, the offensive balance and execution must improve drastically. Canales is already owning the missteps, but the pressure to turn things around is mounting fast.