Bryce Young’s Clear Stance on Contract Extension After Dave Canales Makes $27M Decision

Following the Carolina Panthers‘ 34–31 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the questions about QB Bryce Young’s fifth season with the team grew louder. While there is still no clarity over Young’s future in Carolina, the 24-year-old signal-caller confirmed his stance on the contract situation.

“Not my call to make,” Young told reporters on Saturday during the post-game presser.

The former No. 1 overall pick didn’t lobby for himself in his response. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers will likely pick up Young’s fifth-year option this offseason, which would cost roughly $27 million for the 2027 season.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, that number is cheaper than a full extension and gives the team some flexibility. Young is currently entering the third year of his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal worth nearly $38 million.

