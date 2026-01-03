brand-logo
Calls Mount Against NFL Officials After Double Controversial Decision Costs Bryce Young and Panthers

By Amit Kumar Jha

Jan 3, 2026

Link Copied!
It’s the final week of the 2025 regular season. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was leading the team comfortably against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the referees made two decisions that put their game in jeopardy.

First, they confused the fans with a backward pass decision. Later, they declared an offensive pass interference penalty on Tetairoa McMillan. The supporters vented on social media.

One fan accused the referees of betting money on the game and commented, “Refs have $150,000 on this football game.”

