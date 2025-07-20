Carolina Wakes Up to Dave Canales’ Battle Cry After Panthers’ Bryce Young Returns to School

Dave Canales knows what the numbers say. His defense gave up more points than any team in NFL history, and Carolina’s season ended with a 38-point leak against a Falcons team with nothing to play for. But the record didn’t rattle him. In Year 2 of a massive rebuild, Canales has leaned into the chaos as he joked about being “the first last” while subtly pointing to the Panthers’ 4-5 finish down the stretch. “I mean, if you’re gonna be last, be the first last. Be absolutely No. 1 in that regard,” he said.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was progress. Enough, apparently, to earn a spot ahead of Ben Johnson in CBS’ annual coaching rankings. Still, nobody’s mistaking that for stability in Charlotte. On the topic of hot seats, well, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s not out of the question. In fact, Florio just listed Canales as one of five NFL coaches who could be in real trouble if things go sideways in 2025. “There’s a glass-half-full vibe around the Panthers,” Florio wrote, pointing to last season’s strong finish. “But if the wheels come off, it could spell doom for Canales.” So yeah—year two might not be as chill as it sounds.

But despite the noise, Dave Canales looks battle-ready. Just check his recent tweet: “Keep Pounding! 50 days away, see you at Bank of America Stadium! #KeepPounding.” It came with a bold image of Robert Hunt with jersey No. 50—looking like he’s about to lead a charge into war. The message? This team’s coming in swinging. But here’s the catch, numbers hint at a tougher reality. As said by a Panthers insider, “they went 8-9 against the spread in 2024—hovering just below mediocrity. Meanwhile, their Week 1 opponent, the Jaguars, were far more consistent for bettors, covering 56.3% of the time with a 9-7-1 record.” One rough start, and this could shift into a battle cry for survival.

Week 1 hasn’t exactly been kind to the Panthers over the years—and the numbers back that up. Carolina holds an all-time record of 11 wins and 19 losses in season openers, highlighting early-season struggles. In 2024, they opened with a 47-10 loss to the Saints. In 2023, they fell 24-10 to the Falcons. And in 2022, they lost 26-24 to the Browns. For a franchise trying to reset under Dave Canales, history makes one thing clear: fast starts might not be guaranteed.

The Panthers’ hopes in 2025 rest heavily on Bryce Young, whose late-season improvement in 2024 offered one of the few positives. He finished the year with 2404, passing yards, and 15 touchdowns. To support him, Carolina used their first-round pick on Tetairoa McMillan, who caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards at Arizona over three season. Then there’s Xavier Legette after a modest rookie season, finishing with 497 yards. But despite the pressure, Young seems to be returning to his roots—both in mindset and location.

Bryce Young returns to his roots with a mindset built for the long haul

Heading into Year 3, Bryce Young understands how quickly things can spiral in the NFL. After a rough rookie season and a shaky start to 2024, he’s grateful to be part of the Panthers. “I’ve been super blessed to, from a young age, have a lot of great people around me that I’ve trusted to try to help me be the best person,” Young said on Carolina’s Official Youtube video. It’s clear he understands the weight of expectations—but he’s leaning into the process, not running from it.

Earlier this offseason, Young returned to where it all began—Mater Dei High School—to host a youth camp and reflect on the path he’s taken. “To be honest with you, I feel like there are a lot of similarities from where I was at in high school until now,” he said. “I’ve been exposed to a lot more, but I think my thought process and approach are still the same.” For a player once labeled the most polished QB in his class, that grounding matters now more than ever.

That mindset was clear when he spoke to the kids at his camp. “I feel like my best piece of advice would just be to run your own race,” Young said. “Everyone has a different journey and different timing.” In a league obsessed with instant results, that’s a tough but necessary perspective. Young is aware of the criticism, the comparisons, and the clock ticking on potential—but he’s betting on his process. And right now, his focus isn’t on matching headlines—it’s on building something real in Carolina.