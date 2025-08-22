Dave Canales’ Clear Message Puts Locker Room on Notice After Addressing Panthers’ Injury Concerns

The calm before the storm of roster cuts, a tension every player feels in their bones. For the Carolina Panthers, that quiet arrived after a 10-19 loss to Pittsburgh—their third preseason defeat following a 10-30 loss to Cleveland and a 3-20 defeat in Houston. Into that silence stepped Head Coach Dave Canales, and his message was anything but quiet.

With clarity and conviction, he laid out the realities facing his team, turning the page from evaluation to execution. As reported by Sheena Quick, Canales stated plainly, “We will make a decision on kicker tomorrow.” No fluff, no ambiguity—just a clear signal that every role, every job, is earned, not given. And this statement surely gave the locker room a warning that a kicker might be in trouble.

A kicker can decide games, and the Panthers know that better than most after dropping some recently because of missed kicks. That’s why this battle matters so much. Dave Canales admitted after the loss to Pittsburgh that he still doesn’t know who the starter will be, promising a decision tomorrow but keeping things wide open for now.

Rookie Ryan Fitzgerald handled everything-nailing a field goal, an extra point, and all the kickoffs. Veteran Matthew Wright, who’s been around the league and competed all summer, didn’t get a chance to kick that night. In three preseason games, Fitzgerald has been perfect with makes from 32, 52, and 43 yards. Wright has also shown consistency in practice, but his lone game attempt, a 55-yarder, came up short.

No wonder, the kicker competition, a genuine battle between veteran Matthew Wright (with 100 XP% in preseason and Career FG% 87.3) and undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald (With a 52-yard FG against the Texans), has been a microcosm of the entire preseason. Inconsistent, pressure-filled, and ultimately unresolved. Neither kicker gained a significant leg up, though Fitzgerald was reportedly pleased with his performance against Pittsburgh, both on field goals and kickoffs. Canales’s impending decision puts the entire specialist room on notice; nothing is guaranteed.

That focus extends far beyond special teams. Canales is meticulously evaluating every corner of the roster, and his comments about wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are particularly telling. “For Brysen to show what he can do offensively and now on special teams as well,” Canales noted.

“He really made a statement for himself on this team. Something that we…weigh heavily.” Tremyne, a long-shot receiver with just one NFL catch to his name, has forced his way into the conversation through pure, undeniable effort—hauling in 3 receptions for 46 yards in 2 preseason games and proving his worth as a grinder.

Though held out of the finale with “general body soreness,” as Joe Person reported, Canales was quick to highlight his value. “Good about the work that we saw him have in the first two weeks and bounce back this week,” he continued. In a deep wide receiver room, Tremyne’s emergence is a testament to the culture Canales is building: one where opportunity meets relentless preparation.

Canales’s take on injury management and veteran readiness

This same meticulousness applies to managing the team’s health. The Panthers’ preseason was punctuated by key injuries, and Canales is taking no chances. Rookie edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who left the Steelers game with a shoulder issue in the first half (hailing 1 Tackle), was held out purely for precaution. “Princely had general soreness and they’re being ‘careful’ with managing it,” per Carolina Blitz.

It’s a smart, long-game approach for a player the organization is counting on. Similarly, the status of starting guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) is being handled with precision. “Canales says he’s confident Damien Lewis will be available Week 1 but they need to test his strength the next two weeks,” tweeted Mike Kaye. This isn’t just hope; it’s a calculated plan. For a veteran like Lewis, a 77-game starter, the goal is readiness, not rushed returns.

This is the new standard in Carolina—a culture of clarity, accountability, and earned trust. Canales’ message isn’t a threat; it’s a promise. A promise that performance will be recognized. That health will be respected. And that the best players will take the field, regardless of pedigree or contract.

As the team moves from the preseason’s ‘unfinished symphony’ to the sharp, defining movements of the regular season, every player is on notice. The evaluations are over. The choices are being made. In Dave Canales’ world, there are no mysteries. Only opportunities waiting to be seized by those willing to work for them.