Panthers’ Dave Canales Confirms Asking Rico Dowdle to Change TD Celebration After Hefty NFL Punishment

Panthers‘ running back Rico Dowdle has been making headlines this season, and not just for his explosive plays. With 735 yards and an impressive 5.6 yards per carry through 9 games, he’s become one of the top ground threats. But it’s his end zone celebrations that have everyone talking.

After finding the end zone against the Packers, Dowdle broke out a hilarious “Hinge McCringleberry” celebration, completed with two pelvic thrusts that drew a “penalty” and “plenty” of laughs. Even his head coach, Dave Canales, took it all in cool and asked him to change his TD celebrations, though in a joking way.

“We certainly covered that. Yes,” Canales said when asked by a reporter for Dowdle’s alternative celebrations. Though everyone found it funny, his touchdown celebration, inspired by the “Hingle McCringleberry” character from the comedy sketch show “Key & Peele,” could not make the NFL laugh.

The NFL rule book isn’t exactly known for having a sense of humour. Under the league, players can be penalized for celebrations considered “excessive or prolonged”. According to the league’s rule book, “Penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct through: Loss of 15 yards from the succeeding spot or whatever spot the Referee, after consulting with the crew, deems equitable.” And the league did this exactly.

The NFL ruled it “excessive”, slapping him with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed Carolina’s extra-point attempt back and ended in missing a point after touchdown. Dowdle was also fined $14,491 for the move. But instead of sulking, Dowdle quickly flipped the script and turned the fine into an opportunity to give something back to the community.

Rico Dowdle turns penalty flags into “positive vibes”

The Panther’s running back turned the moment into something bigger and more meaningful. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, pledging that every dollar raised would go straight to the charity. His move has won many hearts and even compelled his head coach, Canales, who is known to have little tolerance towards indiscipline, to praise him.

“I just love the whole part of it. It’s something that we can certainly learn from and grow. In every situation, there’s a positive that can come out of it,” Canales said in the same press conference. “And I’m so proud of Rico and the way that he approached this. This is an opportunity to create awareness and to bring the community together, which is what’s happened with this thing. So I’m really proud of the way he’s handled it.”

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle had 5 in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13.

What was started as a joke to pay off for his fines has become something bigger. As per the current stats on Dowdle’s GoFundMe (increasing by the minute), there are 750 donations, $25,268 raised. Dowdle, who had 25 carries for 130 yards and finished with 2 touchdowns on Sunday, is also excited for the initiative. As he put it, “it turned into something much bigger and for a greater cause” after GoFundMe reached out to his agency with an idea to actually raise money for the children in North Carolina.

While there are no public records of the league calling him out before this, what started as a laugh ended up turning into something truly moving. Perfect example of turning a penalty into purpose.