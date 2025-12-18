Dave Canales Confirms Stance on NFL Admitting Major Error on Tetairoa McMillan Incident Against Saints

In a league where every inch is scrutinized, the NFL’s admission of a game-altering mistake is rare. But for the Carolina Panthers‘ head coach, Dave Canales, looking back isn’t part of the playbook. One overturned catch may not have decided the Panthers’ fate against the Saints, but the admission of a major error has put a spotlight on how Carolina’s head coach is handling the fallout.

When questioned about the league acknowledging the Tetairoa McMillan error, he said, “They have to make live calls, and they have to go with the information that they’re given.”

Imago Image Credits: Panthers official X account

During his media availability, Canales noted that such instances are a “part of the game” and highlighted that both coaches and players should trust the officials to do their jobs, even when calls go against them.​​ The HC did not remain stuck with the blown call but instead moved the discussion to what comes next for his team.

“That’s my focus on folks who are getting ready for the Bucs. You know, whatever comes up after the game, those things can either be justified for it, or you can just say, okay, that’s everybody’s accountable to each other.” The HC continued, “you just got to move on and get ready for the game.”

Canales asserted that the team already has its eyes set on the next NFC South game rather than being stuck on the controversy.

The HC also denied receiving any feedback from the league about the hits and physical plays in the game, saying, “none that I really want to talk about.”

The HC’s remarks convey an impression of a process-oriented decision-maker who believes they made a mistake and continues to believe in the system, instead of focusing on an event that cannot be altered.

Tetairoa McMillan’s failed game-winning drive

The controversy centered on whether Tetairoa McMillan’s late fourth-quarter catch vs the Saints should have been overturned in the first place. With the game tied 17-17 and 2:17 left, Bryce Young hit McMillan for a 12-yard gain on second-and-10 from Carolina’s 29, and officials on the field initially ruled it a catch.

Because the play came right before the two-minute warning, it went to automatic review. The Saints later challenged the play, and after a replay, the ruling was reversed to an incomplete pass. On tape, McMillan secured the ball with both hands as he went to the ground; his left hand came off when the ball touched the turf, but the ball never visibly moved while he still controlled it with his right hand.

The league itself has a rule that a catch or interception occurs if a player gains control before the ball hits the ground and “maintains that control after the ball touches the ground.”

Several days later, the NFL admitted that the officials were mistaken. According to Mike Florio, the league itself acknowledged that the original ruling should not have been changed because it was not “clear and obvious” that McMillan failed to complete the catch, meaning the replay standard for overturning the on-field call was not met.

“The league privately admitted to the Panthers that the ruling on the field should not have been reversed, because it was not clear and obvious that McMillan had failed to make the catch.”

The officials may not have cost the Panthers much, but admittedly, they missed a crucial call in a high-impact moment. If Carolina could only avoid a sliding Tyler Shough, they might have secured a chance at winning the game.