Dave Canales Forced to Throw Bryce Young’s WR Under the Bus After Chippy Loss to Browns

You know how most NFL coaches turn into PR machines the second one of their guys gets tossed? Lots of “we’ll have to look at it” and “he’s just playing hard” without ever actually pointing fingers. Yeah… Dave Canales skipped that script entirely after Bryce Young‘s WR got ejected.

Yes, preseason is here. And it’s already reminding us why we missed football so much. Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins both got an early trip to the locker room after trading a few punches, and Dave Canales didn’t sugarcoat it in the post-game interview.

Once things cooled off, Canales didn’t bother dressing it up: “We ask our receivers to finish the play with hands on, and he had his hands on the guy the whole time. The guy chomped his arms down, and Xavier held on to his jersey. Then he started exchanging punches. You can’t do that. Both guys got ejected rightly. We want to see better from him.” Exactly. He noted that football is a physical sport, and tempers flare, but you need to keep your cool.

Well, speaking of punches, the Browns delivered a 30-10 beatdown that left Canales with a lot of keeping cool to do himself.

