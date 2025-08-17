Dave Canales Poses Blunt Question to Panthers Locker Room After Andy Dalton’s Injury

The Carolina Panthers’ preseason troubles continued on Saturday as their quarterback room faced new questions. And the burden of that dry spell grows heavier with each moment. A roster full of youthful promise has the fans optimistic, yet agitated. Head coach Dave Canales hasn’t been subtle about his faith in what this team can achieve. “High hopes for this group … I want to ensure we get the most out of the talent in this room,” he said in July. In week 2 of the preseason, that faith again was put to the test. Moreover, the message Canales sent afterwards left little room for comfort in the Panthers’ locker room.

The Panthers didn’t just lose. They were blown out by the Houston Texans (20-3). The performance triggered new questions. Canales focused on the team’s shortcomings, especially during high-leverage opportunities, in his postgame statements. “I was like, are we going to be almost good? Are we going to make the plays when they’re going to be made? One for ten on third down, JT Sanders misses the ball. Bryce hit it right in stride. We got a double move, T-Max was probably going to score a touchdown. We had blocked Danielle Hunter on the right, hit Andy in the elbow. Speaking of which, took him out, looks like an elbow sprain.” Those were a lot of ‘almosts.’

Canales didn’t mince his words, taking names and circumstances, asserting that “almost” isn’t up to his measure. The head coach of the Panthers added his criticism with a sense of optimism. He reminded the reporters that he is “excited about the group” and does see genuine talent on the roster. Nevertheless, his overarching question remained unanswered: were the Panthers prepared to translate glimpses of promise into steady execution? “All in all, just kind of looking play to play,” he continued. “But can we play together and can we make it come alive? And we didn’t do that to our standard and to my standard today.” That test goes to the heart of where Carolina sits in its rebuild.

Former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is still the focal point of the franchise. However, he continues to search for rhythm in the NFL. He played only two drives on Saturday, being 0-of-2 with a brief scramble and a sack. Jack Plummer struggled in prolonged use, tossing two interceptions on third down. One of which contributed directly to seven Houston points.

For Canales, it was the sort of day that reminded everyone how shaky progress can appear when the details are wrong. The question of “almost” is one that isn’t just a matter of one game; it’s a matter of a franchise finding out if it can close drives, close seasons, and ultimately close the wait for a championship.

Andy Dalton’s injury puts the QB room under the spotlight

While Canales was critical of execution, his frustration extended beyond mistakes on the field, especially with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Hailed to be the steady hand guiding Young behind him, Dalton left in the first quarter with a right elbow injury. On third-and-8, he tried to throw to Tetairoa McMillan but was hit on the release by Texans’ Danielle Hunter. The pass slipped incomplete, Carolina punted, and Dalton did not return.

Following the game, Canales said it was an elbow sprain but warned that he would go through additional evaluation. For the time being, the Panthers can only hope the injury is not severe. Dalton finished his abbreviated day, completing 2 of 4 passes for 22 yards over seven plays.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and has already logged meaningful snaps for the franchise. Last season, he played in nine games with six starts, finishing with 1,350 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He went 1-5 as a starter, but his veteran insight steadied a young locker room through volatile periods.

Missing Dalton, even for a while, redefines Carolina’s quarterback depth. Plummer saw extended action on Saturday, revealing the steep learning curve he still faces. Although Young is the unquestioned starter, Canales’s system relies on competition and dependability at all positions. If Dalton’s return takes long, it might compel the Panthers to seek out another veteran signing before Week 1.

Dalton’s injury also contradicts the optimism he established in the preseason game opener. Just last week, he was razor sharp, completing 13 of 19 passes for 101 yards against the Bengals. That performance reaffirmed why Carolina treasures him: efficient, controlled, and consistent. The hope now is that Saturday’s elbow scare is a blip and not a turning point. For Canales, the immediate question is whether his quarterback room can take another punch.