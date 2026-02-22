Dave Canales Set to Lose Panthers Star as Bryce Young Risks Losing 18 Players

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Dec 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20241208_eh_se7_02125

With the offseason revamp in full swing, head coach Dave Canales just dealt a major blow. Fans may not see Rico Dowdle wearing a Carolina Panthers jersey next season, even after another terrific season. The player is expected to part ways with QB Bryce Young’s offense because of a mismatch between the team’s vision and his professional goals. With eighteen players hitting free agency, every decision carried massive weight for Carolina.

“Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle is not expected back with the team next season,” NFL Rumors shared on X.

The update comes just a little over a month after Rico Dowdle revealed the deciding factor in whether he wants to continue playing for Dave Canales’ team. A reduced number of carries factored into that choice. After a sterling 1000-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys, he arrived in Carolina after signing a $6.25 million contract last year. He lived up to every penny of that deal with another impressive season.

He piled up 1,076 rushing yards and a career-best six touchdowns. However, the team reduced his impact in the postseason run with fewer carries. During the team’s 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he carried the ball only five times for nine yards. Moreover, he averaged only 8.25 carries in the season’s last four games. It contrasted with 20 carries in each of the previous seven contests.

Young targeted him thirty times over during an October win over the Dallas Cowboys, which was Dowdle’s season high. It was mainly because the Panthers were playing without Chuba Hubbard, who was down with a calf injury. While weighing in on the importance, Dowdle tied the number of touches to the improvement in his performance.

“That definitely is a factor,” he said. “There are options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk [of the carries].”

In Hubbard’s absence, Dowdle took on the primary role. He posted a whopping 389 receiving yards on 53 carries across two consecutive games against the Cowboys and the Dolphins. Additionally, his 473 scrimmage yards over that stretch set a franchise record. He shone one more time three weeks later with a 130-yard game against Green Bay.

While 1,350 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns earned him respective bonuses of $1 million and $250,000, Rico Dowdle didn’t celebrate. He believes there is more work to do.

With Hubbard signed through 2028 and Jonathan Brooks’ potential 2026 return from ACL injury, his aspirations will take a major hit. And that’s why Rico Dowdle wants out before his worst fears come alive. It became even clearer when he expressed the desire to rejoin Jerry Jones’ team.

Dave Canales’ team faces major decisions involving 18 free agents

Dave Canales’ team will deal with eighteen free agents when the window to negotiate contracts officially opens on March 9. They have to wait until March 11 for signings.

In the meantime, they can still put franchise or transition tags on any existing players until March 3. Some notable names from the free agency group include Rico Dowdle, safety Nick Scott, linebacker Krys Barnes, and offensive lineman Cade Mays, among others.

When asked about Dowdle’s future, Canales sounded noncommittal.

“These are all things we’re going to have to talk about over the next couple of days,” he said last month. “We have to evaluate all the guys whose contracts are up and see what our next best move is.”

As for other agents, The Athletic’s Joe Person assessed the group and predicted who may be around for ‌next season. He believes Carolina would like to have punter Sam Martin and long snapper JJ Jansen back.

Martin’s performance backs it up, as his 40.5 yards per attempt ranked 22nd in the NFL. He also posted 27 punts inside the 20-yard line, placing him ‌ninth league-wide.

Meanwhile, Jansen finished his 17th season with Carolina and turned 40 last month. His age could play a role in his selection, while the team could also focus on securing Mays and inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom. The latter forced 122 tackles and a career-high two sacks in fifteen appearances this past season.

“The sense is the Panthers would bring Rozeboom back at the right price, while trying to limit his exposure in passing situations,” Person added.

With so many decisions looming, Dave Canales’ team needs to be careful while building a system around Bryce Young.