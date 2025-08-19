Dave Canales Set to Pour Cold Water on Bryce Young’s Plans After Panthers Sign QB

Two weeks into August, Bryce Young’s rebound script looked pretty tidy: Year 2 with Dave Canales tailoring things for him, new juice at receiver, and a chain-mover he clearly liked working the underneath stuff. Then, The Athletic dropped a roster note that flipped that script upside down. The WR squeeze is real, and the one guy Young seemed most ready to lean on could be the one cut short.

Yeah, The Athletic’s roster projection laid it out: stashing seven receivers “feels heavy,” and if Carolina trims, the edge might go to special-teams value and Canales’ familiar guys. Not the pure slot technicians. Namely, Hunter Renfrow. And if Renfrow is the bubble name, that is primarily a Bryce Young problem.

“With his underneath route running, Renfrow brings a different element to the offense. But Canales has a history with Moore, who brings more special teams value than Renfrow. Then there’s Tremayne, who keeps making plays — including three catches for a team-high 46 yards Saturday,” the note said. Yeah, Young wouldn’t want to read this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Renfrow’s superpower has always been carving space on option routes, the kind of quick-win stuff a young QB survives on. When his body cooperated, he flat-out carried money downs. His Pro Bowl year (2021) ended with 103 catches, 1,038 yards, and 9 TDs, the type of stat line you only reach if you’re constantly bailing out drives at the sticks. Strip away the totals and what you see is the role Bryce Young desperately needs when the pocket starts leaking.

AD

via Imago December 22, 2024, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Carolina Panthers quarterback BRYCE YOUNG 9 in action during warm-ups prior to the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on 22 Dec 2024. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 36Ã30 in overtime. The Panthers win eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention. Charlotte USA – ZUMAa220 20241222_znp_a220_029 Copyright: xIsraelxAntax

And about Renfrow being “right,” he wasn’t in 2023. And then he lost all of 2024 fighting ulcerative colitis. This spring, he came back on a one-year deal in Carolina, talking openly about how the illness wrecked him and why this return feels like a real reset. And Bryce Young was one excited man.

“He has such a great feel for the game,” Young said about Renfrow. “Versus man, versus zone, he just has a great knack for getting open. He understands concepts. Understands defensive leverage. Does a really good job at the top of routes, creating separation, giving indicators. Really friendly and easy to throw to as a quarterback. So, super excited to build chemistry with him,” he added.

Young sees the potential. The comeback was real. And it’s not like Young’s walking in cold. He’s dragging real carryover into 2025. First preseason snap this year, he stacked 58 yards and a score on barely any throws, a quick reminder the engine’s already warm. But that hasn’t stopped the Panthers from signing another QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Panthers sign QB Bryce Perkins

With the WR math already tight, the Panthers have signed Bryce Perkins. First floated as a “plan,” then bumped straight to the 53. It looks like a footnote, but three QBs change the whole squeeze. If they carry three quarterbacks, the squeeze shifts to the bottom of other spots, wideout included. When you’re fighting for the last few chairs, a third QB and a special-teams ace can box out a true slot.

For Young, the extra arm isn’t a red flag. It’s just August insurance while they juggle reps. But it does show where resources tilt. If the staff prefers a WR6 who logs 15 special-teams snaps over one who wins six option routes, that’s the kind of margin call that cuts into the help Young actually needs.

And if you’re thinking the top of the room can just cover for a missing slot, it’s not that simple. Tetairoa McMillan profiles as a big upside outside threat (and the draft slot means he’s playing early), but the tempo shifts and option-route savvy. That’s Renfrow’s lane. If his body allows him, he can bring something no other WR in this room can.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As much as he’s missing out on the chemistry with Renfrow if he gets cut, Young would still produce. His best stretch in 2024 showed up when the offense leaned on quick triggers. Down the back half, ESPN had him at a 63.1 Total QBR with four passing scores, a rushing TD, and only one pick. Good enough to rank him 13th in the league.

Where will he end up this year, with or without Renfrow? Have your say in the comments below.