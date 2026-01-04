Dave Canales Throws Offense Under the Bus as Panthers Playoff Hopes Rest on Saints vs. Falcons

In a pivotal NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, controversial officiating became a major storyline. Panthers head coach Dave Canales worked to put his team in a position to win at multiple points, but questionable penalties disrupted momentum as Carolina fell 16–14. After the game, reporters then asked Canales whether referees provided explanations for the disputed calls, but his response showed frustration with his own offense.

“I did. I really don’t wanna get into that because we just didn’t play well enough, offensively speaking,” Canales told reporters in the post-game presser. “We didn’t get our run game going, a bad day on third down, which doesn’t give us an opportunity to extend the drives and really have a balanced offense the way that we can play. Some missed opportunities out there. So, it really just has to be on us and about the execution and all of us making sure we were in the right place at the right time.”

With the loss, the Panthers’ playoff hopes now hinge on the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game result.

