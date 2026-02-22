Emotional Bryce Young Confesses to Doubting NFL Future After Panthers Benching

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers waits during a time out during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers waits during a time out during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Essentials Inside The Story Bryce Young’s aimless drive toward Atlanta reveals the crushing weight of benching.

Resilience through 2024 injury sparked Carolina’s dramatic 2025 division title run.

Career-high 448 passing yards against Falcons cemented Young’s franchise quarterback status.

Even the best talents battle tough seasons that test their confidence when things simply don’t click, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Bryce Young, experienced it firsthand at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. On a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, the 24-year-old revisited that difficult chapter of his career and how he was doubtful about his NFL future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

” I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t know anything, said Young. “That was the first time I didn’t have that path. Not everything is guaranteed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carolina Panthers picked Bryce Young as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for approximately $37.9 million. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick, the young QB struggled in the rookie season, which continued in the following season.

The Panthers kicked off the 2024 season with two humiliating defeats against the New Orleans Saints (10-47) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-26), prompting head coach Dave Canales to bench him in favor of the veteran Andy Dalton. In those two games, he had 3 interceptions and no touchdowns, while he was sacked 6 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The benching was a wake-up call for the QB. To deal with the situation that night, he didn’t go home and drove his car aimlessly for miles to clear his mind as his future with the Panthers appeared uncertain. However, six weeks later, he received another chance to silence doubters and prove his mettle after Dalton was sidelined because of a thumb injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In his return game, the 24-year-old led the Panthers’ offense against the Denver Broncos. Although his team was on the losing side, he threw two touchdowns, including his first of the season, showing notable improvement in his confidence. After that game, Young regained his position as the QB1, starting 26 games and throwing 5,155 passing yards.

He successfully led the Carolina Panthers throughout the 2025 season, taking them to the postseason for the first time since 2017. He recently talked about the career-altering game from the last season against the Atlanta Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The career-defining Falcons victory showed Bryce Young’s true growth

The Carolina Panthers finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, but they improved their score marginally last season. With Young leading from the front, the franchise not only won the NFC South division but also ended up with 8-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

A defining performance came against the Atlanta Falcons during the Week 11 game, where the quarterback showed his true potential. In that same podcast, he was asked about his exceptional performance in that match.

“I felt like it (the win) was great for us as a team, as a unit, as an offensive side of the ball,” Young said. “We’re a young unit, my offense. That was the pride I really took in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers star gave the best performance of his NFL career in that match, registering 448 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Additionally, he had no interception in that game, as the team snatched a 30-27 overtime win.

After successfully steering the Panthers to the playoffs and spending three years in the NFL, the 24-year-old looks like a potential long-term franchise quarterback, earning the head coach Dave Canales’ trust.