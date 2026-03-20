Panthers GM Issues Statement on Rasheed Walker’s Pending Legal Charges After LaGuardia Arrest

Essentials Inside The Story Rasheed Walker was arrested in January 2026 at LaGuardia Airport

Walker played 94% of offensive snaps for the Packers in 2025

Walker received a career-low PFF ranking in the 2025 season

Green Bay‘s front office is probably feeling a lot of things looking at Rasheed Walker’s newly signed contract with the Panthers. They let the OT walk away in free agency as the team wanted to groom Jordan Morgan, but may have been left surprised by Panthers‘ GM Dan Morgan. The man who signed Walker on a prove-it deal is now speaking about his latest offseason move.

When asked about Walker’s January charges, Morgan kept his cards close. The matter of Walker’s legal troubles is still pending, so he couldn’t elaborate. All he offered were four words.

“We did our research,” Morgan said.

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For Morgan, who turned a 2-15 roster coming off the 2023 season into an NFC South champion last season for the first time since 2015, those aren’t just coach-speak. They’re a statement of how he approaches player signings.

Walker was reportedly taken into custody at LaGuardia before 11 a.m. on January 23 while checking a bag for a Delta Airlines flight. TSA agents found a locked box in his luggage containing a 9mm Glock pistol and alerted Port Authority police.

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Walker was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He appeared in Queens County Criminal Court and was released later that evening.

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Walker’s attorney Arthur Aidala issued a public statement to the New York Post framing the arrest as a genuine misunderstanding.

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“It was in a locked box, and he disclosed it to the people at the airport,” Aidala said. “He mistakenly thought that because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box, he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed.”

The weapon was notably licensed in Wisconsin. But New York doesn’t recognize that license, and Walker, per his attorney, didn’t know it.

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Neither the NFL nor the Panthers have issued any formal statements yet. The league’s personal conduct policy, the framework recently applied to Rashee Rice, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, typically defers action until court proceedings conclude. Walker’s next court date was March 19, 2026, although no updates are available from that hearing yet.

The charges against Rasheed Walker didn’t break the deal, though. In his media address, Dan Morgan noted that Walker was “a backup plan”, meaning this was a pre-researched move the front office had already crossed out. Even the legal trouble was factored into the calculations before offering him a deal. That, alone, tells you the Morgan method, but there’s even more to this signing.

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The $4 million masterstroke by Dan Morgan

The Panthers notably signed Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. While this was half of the $20 million Walker was projected to get with a new team, the real contract breakdown told a different story. Walker’s contract has a $4 million base value with a $3.215 million guaranteed. The rest is locked behind performance incentives and $40,000 per-game active roster bonuses Walker has to earn.

Morgan acquired a tackle who made 48 regular-season starts for the Green Bay Packers and logged 988 offensive snaps (94%) in 2025. For a $1.215 million base salary, Carolina’s entire downside is just $4 million. NFL analyst Brett Kollmann put it plainly:

“No matter what you think of Rasheed Walker, getting a tackle that can actually start for 4 million is ridiculous,” Kollmann wrote on X.

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Ridiculous because Walker was reportedly projected to score a multi-year deal worth $20 million or more per season. Walker’s contract is pretty much similar to Darian Kinnard, who agreed to a 1-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Packers.

Dan Morgan’s $4M move with Rasheed also means that Green Bay won’t be getting any compensatory pick for losing him in free agency. It may sting Packers GM Brian Gutekunst for a while, but the team should still be able to receive a minimum of four compensatory picks for losing Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency.

PFF graded Walker 53rd among all tackles in 2025 at a 63.0 overall mark, the lowest of his career. The Packers let him walk. And Carolina caught him at a price that makes almost every comparable lineman signing look careless.

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The Ekwonu timeline hangs over all of this. Morgan has also confirmed that offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is “making progress,” and “looking good,” but offered no solid return date. Ekwonu tore his patellar tendon in Carolina’s WildCard loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The standard recovery for an injury like that is six to twelve months, and Walker bridges the gap.

“So, Rasheed Walker, we’re excited about him and what he’s going to be able to bring,” Morgan said. “And I think that definitely gives Ickey time to recover. And when we get him back, we’ll be excited to have him back, but timeline-wise, I don’t know that.”

Walker now arrives in Charlotte with a court date behind him and a contract structured to reward his performance. Dan Morgan already ran the numbers, and the fine print of this deal suggests Carolina is prepared to do everything necessary for a deeper playoff run this time.