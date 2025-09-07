Luke Kuechly Makes Expectations Clear for Panthers After Warning Them About Liam Coen

The whole world has pegged the Panthers to be very clear underdogs ahead of the Jaguars game. And why wouldn’t they? Jaguars are surging with a new head coach, fresh energy, and one of the most dynamic young rosters in the AFC, while the Panthers limp in off a winless preseason and a quarterback still trying to prove he can be the guy. But Luke Kuechly isn’t buying into that underdog mentality.

You might not think this is a winnable game for the Panthers, even a few Panthers players might not, but former Panther Luke Kuechly is built differently. “We expect to win this game. Every team thinks it’s a winnable game because we believe in the guys in our locker room, in the game plan, in the offseason that we put together to put ourselves in a position to have success. So I think if we said anything other than ‘we think it’s a winnable game’, we’re not doing ourselves justice,” he said.

Well, yes. At this level, there isn’t a single team in the world thinking of going into the game saying that they are going to lose. No matter what team it is. Dallas was the underdog against the Eagles, Chargers were against the Chiefs. The Cowboys came close, and the Chargers actually won. But Kuechly is a brave man for mustering this belief because the preseason set a really bad standard.

They went 0-3 in the preseason, and in quite a poor fashion. 10-19 against the Steelers, 10-30 against the Browns, and 3-20 vs the Texans. That’s some serious battering. So, going in with a winning mentality is huge. But Kuechly’s belief doesn’t stem from thin air. The Panthers have more than enough weapons to pull off a win.

Bryce Young finally flashed the kind of rhythm Carolina drafted him for, piling up 2,403 passing yards in 2024. In the backfield, Chuba Hubbard powered the offense with balance and burst, racking up 1,195 rushing yards and finding the end zone 10 times.

Rookies and second years are showing positive glimpses, too. Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 first-rounder, gives Bryce Young a legit jump-ball threat who can bully corners down the sideline. And Xavier Legette didn’t just blend in as a rookie last year but carved out a proper role. Now, he looks ready to be Young’s chain-mover when defenses overcommit.

Turn those pieces up a notch Thursday–Sunday, and you’ve got the ingredients for an upset. The Panthers even brought Hunter Renfrow back after final cuts, giving Bryce Young a savvy slot safety valve just when he needs it most. That move looks even bigger with Adam Thielen shipped out late in the preseason, clearing the stage for Carolina’s younger wideouts to grab real opportunities.

So yes, the Panthers have more than enough reason to go in with a winning mentality. But it doesn’t come without a warning. And Luke Kuechly made it clear.

Kuechly warns the Panthers against Liam Coen

Kuechly couldn’t help but talk about the challenges the Panthers will face when they face Liam Coen. “There’s obviously areas Jacksonville is good at. Obviously, Brian Thomas, fantastic wide receiver. You’ve got two edge rushers that can win multiple ways, so there’s certainly challenges. You’re playing on the road, it’s going to he warm, there’s going to be really good energy with what Liam Coen is doing.”

And yes, ‘fantastic’ is an understatement when we talk about Thomas. He exploded last received and racked up 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs. Leave Thomas unchecked, and Jacksonville’s offense can flip the game with one swing route or deep shot off his production.

Up front, the Jags have some scary units. Travon Walker finally turned the corner last season, racking up 10.5 sacks and proving he can be a game-wrecker off the edge. And as if that wasn’t enough, Jacksonville went out and signed veteran Emmanuel Ogbah to give that pass rush even more depth. These are the edge rushers Kuechly is warning against.

And obviously, there’s the Liam Coen factor. The man reshaped offenses everywhere he went as an OC. Now he’s taken on the HC role and is officially one of the best tactical masterminds in the league. Strategically edging him out would be a rather tough task for Dave Canales.