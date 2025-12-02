Panthers Make Announcement on Rico Dowdle After RB’s Clear Contract Message to Front Office

While the Carolina Panthers are publicly campaigning for running back Rico Dowdle to make his first Pro Bowl, the standout player’s future with the team remains uncertain. The Panthers produced the upset of the season by defeating the in-form Rams in Week 13. Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Saints, they dropped some news regarding the 2026 Pro Bowl.

On December 2, the Panthers posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) for fans to vote for them for the 2026 Pro Bowl. The Panthers made a list of 29 players, including offense, defense, and special teams. Rico Dowdle is one name that they have added to the list, as he has been one of the best offensive performers for Carolina in 2025. Dowdle has recorded 192 receptions for 929 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The 27-year-old running back has yet to get a taste of the Pro Bowl. And his form might finally get him a ticket to the event he has been eagerly awaiting. To secure an opportunity to appear at the event, an NFL player needs to rely on the votes of fans, players, and coaches. In the 2025 Pro Bowl, Jaycee Horn and Robert Hunt of the Panthers were selected to play.

While Rico Dowdle has a great chance of appearing in his first Pro Bowl, the running back remains tight-lipped about his contract situation.

Rico Dowdle has not received an extension from the Panthers

Rico Dowdle has been phenomenal for the Panthers since arriving from Dallas in March 2025. He received a one-year contract, valued at $2.75 million. Despite his solid performances this season, he has yet to receive a contract extension.

“No,” said Rico Dowdle, when asked whether there is any news on his contract extension.

Carolina is second in the NFC South, and to qualify for the playoffs, they not only need to win every game but also rely on the outcome of other conference matches. They might need to work on the contract sooner, as Dowdle will become an unrestricted free agent.

However, with the performances he dropped for the 7-6 Panthers against the Dolphins, Cowboys and the Packers, it seems unlikely that they will let him go. So, will the contract extension take place soon? Maybe. It might depend on whether he continues to deliver or not.

Currently, everyone is focused on what lies ahead. This coming weekend, they will be on the road to face the New Orleans Saints. It will be an important match for both the Panthers and Rico Dowdle since the results at Caesars Superdome may determine the Panthers’ playoff dreams and perhaps Rico’s contract extension.