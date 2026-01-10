Panthers Make $27M Bryce Young Contract Decision Ahead of Playoff Debut vs. Rams: Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Panthers reveal decision on committing to Bryce Young fifth-year option for 2027

Young managed a run-heavy offense, topping 200 passing yards only four times

Panthers face Rams in NFC Wild Card, first playoff game in nearly a decade

A new report from an NFL insider indicates the Carolina Panthers have a clear plan for Bryce Young’s contract ahead of their playoff matchup with the Rams. The 2023 1st overall pick has had a solid season, leading Carolina to their first NFC South title in about a decade. With the Los Angeles Rams up next, the front office is expected to reveal a decision on Young by making him part of the franchise’s immediate future.

“Carolina is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on QB Bryce Young’s contract this offseason, which is typical,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “As @EpKap pointed out, of the eight QBs picked No. 1 overall since 2011, there never has been a QB drafted No. 1 overall whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up.”

With this decision, the Panthers will continue with Bryce Young through the 2027 season. Carolina’s decision to keep the 24-year-old is rooted in a clear financial advantage, according to ESPN’s David Newton. This fifth-year option will cost the Panthers around $27 million for the 2027 season. Picking up that option makes financial sense because it costs significantly less than a full long-term extension, and most NFL teams choose the fifth-year option for No. 1 overall quarterbacks rather than letting them play out their rookie deal.

Young is in the third year of his rookie contract after signing a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $37,955,071. This contract will include the upcoming 2026 season. After that, the fifth-year option, available for players selected in the first round of their respective drafts, becomes available.

With this fifth-year option, the Carolina Panthers will also have the flexibility to move away from Bryce Young if he doesn’t continue to improve on some of the issues he has struggled with.

The Panthers’ quarterback did his part as a steady game manager, completing over 63 percent of his passes while protecting the football and delivering when asked to operate within a structured offense. However, Young struggled in terms of volume and weekly impact. Carolina’s run-heavy approach consistently capped his opportunities, leaving him over 200 passing yards in only four games all season.

After sneaking into the playoffs, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, the Carolina Panthers are ready to move forward. Despite the Panthers looking at moving forward with his fifth-year option, Bryce Young’s long-term future with the franchise could still be uncertain. But for now, they have the Rams to worry about in the playoffs. Addressing this matchup, head coach Dave Canales shared how his QB1 is preparing for the NFC Wild Card game.

Dave Canales on Bryce Young’s preparation for the Rams

Ahead of making his postseason debut, Bryce Young has a good recent record against Los Angeles. During a Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the 24-year-old completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Panthers to an upset 30-28 win.

Speaking of Young’s preparation for this big-ticket playoff matchup, Dave Canales praised his QB1 for being consistent.

“Bryce is really consistent in terms of his prep, our normal conversations throughout the week,” Canales said, as per ESPN. “He goes out there to practice, and he just continues to lead the group and make sure we get to the right play. His demeanor stays pretty even, which is why he’s performed really well in critical situations, end-of-game situations, fourth down, and those types of things.”

Carolina fans will hope to see Bryce Young showcase his talent and help extend their postseason run. The Panthers will open their first playoff game in nearly a decade on Saturday, January 10, 2026, when they host the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in an NFC Wild Card matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.