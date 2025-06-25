Panthers News: $10 Million Announcement Made by Owner David Tepper For Carolina

“We’re working towards a future where everyone has their basic needs met and their essential rights protected.” That’s the mission statement of the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation. From $3 million pledges to hunger hubs, smart lockers that provide food access around the clock, and emergency help after hurricanes, the Foundation has been consistently making an impact… Something the Panthers have been lacking ever since David has taken over.

After acquiring the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Tepper’s tenure has been more like an ‘expensive therapy session’ than ‘NFL royalty.’ Five head coaches, seven seasons, and zero playoff appearances. The result of that? A 36–80 record (league’s joint-worst during this time, matching the Jets) that resembles a poor credit score. While Carolina has been operating in the league’s basement, the Teppers’ charitable division has quietly established a winning reputation. And now the foundation just executed its most significant off-field move to date.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation announced a record-breaking $10 million pledge to all food banks in North and South Carolina on Tuesday. That’s also historic. It’s the biggest grant in the foundation’s history. With ten partner food banks dealing with rising running expenses, declining donations, and rising demand, the Teppers’ most recent move offers a rare view of the NFL ownership: service before publicity. The Teppers stated, “When we learned of the growing strain on our partner food banks, it was important for us to respond and to do so quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Each of the 10 food banks—ranging from the Second Harvest locations in Charlotte and Fayetteville to the MANNA Food Bank in Asheville—will receive a portion of this one-time windfall. On top of that, they will also receive an increased yearly payment for 2026.“Our communities are facing a food crisis. And each of these organizations are on the front lines addressing that basic need. We want to ensure they have the resources to continue to serve a growing community who rely on them day in and day out,” the statement continued.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this isn’t a onetime headline grab. The Foundation has already developed a 24/7 Smart Locker system in collaboration with Lowcountry Food Bank. Together with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, they have also built 100 garden boxes. Provided funding for the Hunger Hub, a 90,000 square foot facility located in Charlotte. Donated $1.3M earlier this year in annual support (up 15% YoY). Provided help throughout the Carolinas following the disaster. And yet, as the Teppers are upping their philanthropic game, fans are still awaiting them to provide Carolina with some January-ball action.

Panthers predicted to win more than headlines in the David Tepper era

After years of quarterback upheaval and dumpster fires, ESPN’s Ben Solak recently made a prediction that might potentially cut through the irony. The Panthers will end 2025 with a 9–8 record. That would still mean out of the playoffs, yes. But for a squad from the Tepper era? That’s basically a parade. “I’m not even sure I actually believe this, as I have my Bryce Young doubts. But what I like so much about the Panthers is what’s around Young,” Solak said. So, that means don’t believe in Bryce Young alone. But the coaching staff has potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With new players like Xavier Legette, Nic Scourton, and Robert Hunt, as well as defensive wiz Ejiro Evero and offensive whisperer Dave Canales, Carolina suddenly appears less like a joke and more like a possible wild-card. “I’m confident the arrow is pointed up in Carolina. If there’s anything real in Young’s resurgence, the Panthers should be fighting for a wild-card spot,” Solak added. And if Young can just adjust like a pro QB, the Panthers might actually end the Tepper slump.

In 2025, the Teppers are not giving the fans anything new. The hope has been there every year. But they would have rebuilt on that fading belief. A playoff push for the optimistic, $10 million for the hungry… And maybe the first real reason in years to uncross their arms. It’s long overdue. Now, the only task left? Matching the Foundation’s standards on the field. Because if Carolina can flip a 36–80 record into a postseason ride in 2025, the philanthropic efforts will feel a lot sweeter.