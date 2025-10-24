Panthers’ Bryce Young Speaks on NFL Referee Refusing to Punish Jets DT for Injuring Him

The Carolina Panthers edged out the New York Jets in a gritty, defense-driven Week 7 showdown, securing a 13-6 win after leading 10-3 at halftime. Carolina’s defense stifled New York to just 220 total yards, keeping the Jets winless on the season. However, the victory came at a cost as quarterback Bryce Young exited the game with an injury following a hit from Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, sparking debate over whether a penalty should have been called on the play.

Young was asked the same question about whether that play should have been flagged or not. “That’s not up for me to decide on. I’m not a ref…. It’s football,” said Young.

Young was sacked by Briggs in the second quarter, and during the play, Briggs’s foot came down awkwardly on Young’s right ankle, causing a sprain. The rookie quarterback was slow to get up and eventually walked to the locker room with the help of trainers, not returning for the remainder of the game. An MRI later confirmed that Young had suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Coach Dave Canales said, “He was trying to get out of trouble there. And he got caught up a little bit.”

Young had thrown the game’s only touchdown in the first half and completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards before the injury. Following his exit, the Panthers’ offense stalled, relying on the ground game and seasoned backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who went 4 of 7 for 60 yards.

After Byron Cowart suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the New York Jets sought to strengthen their front line. They acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns on August 20, 2025. In six games during the rookie season in 2024, Briggs recorded 13 tackles and two quarterback hits.

In the season’s first road victory, the Panthers gave up just six points. The fewest points given up in an away game since October 2017 against Tampa Bay. Running back Breece Hall’s 8-yard carry on the Jets’ second offensive play of the game. It marked the longest run the defense allowed. After giving up a big run of six yards against Miami and a long rush of six yards against Dallas. The Panthers had not allowed a rush of more than ten yards in three straight games. Setting a franchise record for the most games in a row without conceding a rush of more than 10 yards.

The question remains whether Young will suit up for the Bills game in Week 8.

Young’s Injury Update

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but uncertainty surrounds who will take the snap for Carolina.

The Panthers (4-3) have remained tight-lipped about the status of Young, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. While reports suggest Young will not play, head coach Dave Canales pushed back against that notion and has not yet officially named a starter.

“That’s our plan right now—is each day, try to push him a little bit more, see if we can get him out there in a different capacity,” Canales said. “We’ll just take it day to day and make the best decision.”

If Bryce Young is unable to play, veteran backup Andy Dalton is expected to take the reins against the Bills.

Despite sitting out Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to his injury, Young remained optimistic about his chances of suiting up against Buffalo. “Making progress each day, feeling better,” Young said. “Just trusting the training staff.”

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Bryce Young is expected to miss at least Week 8 against the Bills.

“Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday, an MRI revealed, and he is expected to miss this week’s game against the Bills, per sources,” Pelissero reported. “Andy Dalton is now in line to start against Buffalo, and quite possibly beyond.”

Considering both the MRI results confirming a high-ankle sprain and Panthers head coach Dave Canales’ comments about taking it “day to day,” it’s highly unlikely Bryce Young will play in Week 8 against the Bills. Andy Dalton is expected to start, while Young’s eventual return will depend on his recovery progress and the coaching staff’s evaluation in the coming days.