Panthers CB Clears Stance on Travis Hunter Rivalry as Dave Canales Confirms Key Roster Update

The mention of the name Travis Hunter is sure to generate respectful nods throughout rival camps. “Not just a good kid–he’s a great kid,” Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam once said, but fate chose Jacksonville. And now, Hunter lands squarely in the sights of Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee Horn. After all, the two teams are facing each other in Week 1. So, even though Panthers training camp is in full swing, they have an eye out for all the possible opponents this season.

A former eighth overall pick in 2021, Horn is already one of Carolina’s defensive stars, as he is eyeing elite status this season after the Panthers ranked dead last in many categories (points allowed and yards surrendered) last season. In fact, their 534 points allowed set an NFL record for a season. “You don’t want nothing like that to happen again.” So, now Horn and his team are getting ready for a memorable good year. On the other hand, Travis Hunter’s long-awaited NFL debut is coming soon, too. And it begins when the Jaguars kick off the 2025 season at home, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash against the Carolina Panthers. But before that…..

On the August 1 episode of Up and Adams, Horn sat with Kay Adams and spoke on facing Hunter in their September 7 showdown. In the discussion, Jaycee Horn gave props to his Week 1 opponent. “I think Travis a special talent,” he admitted. Though they stand on opposite sidelines now, the roots run deep. Horn enters the season after a breakout year with 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, two sacks, and a pick. If he levels up again, the Panthers’ defense could hit elite status. Horn has All-Pro dreams, and to get there, he knows facing guys like Travis is part of the grind, and for that, he is excited, too.

But Horn made one thing clear. While he respects the rookie, he’s not giving him any special treatment. “I’m also here to play,” he said firmly. That competitive edge came through in his tone. “I approach Travis like every other receiver,” he added. Still, beneath the rivalry, there’s a shared past. Though they suited up for different schools—Hunter for Colorado and Horn for South Carolina—their paths first crossed long ago.

“I’m from Gonet County and he went to high school out there,” Horn shared. He revealed there has been a connection dating back to Hunter’s high school days, and “So, you know, I always been a fan of his game and we even had a little bit of a relationship dating back to when he was in high school. So, yeah, I’m going to approach it like every other receiver. I definitely respect his game, but I’m going to come to play as well. So, it’ll be a fun matchup.” All in all, beneath the rivalry, the respect is there, making the September 7 matchup interesting for all. But before that, on the same show, Panthers coach Dave Canales gave clarity on roster positioning, signaling a new chapter in Carolina’s second training camp under his watch.

Dave Canales’ starter plans against Travis Hunter’s team and the rest of the opponents!

Dave Canales has made a clear shift in approach as the Panthers head into preseason. When asked about starters like Bryce Young and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, he gave a firm response. “Absolutely,” Canales said. “My plan is to play a series or two with the starters for the first two preseason games.” He explained that the reps extend beyond the field. “It’s the night before, it’s the morning of, it’s what you eat, it’s how you mentally prepare.”

This is a big change from last season. Back then, Young and many starters didn’t touch the field in preseason. The focus was on injury prevention as they adjusted to a brand-new offensive scheme. But the results were brutal. Bryce Young and the offense stumbled out of the gate. The growing pains were evident, and by Week 3, Young found himself benched. Canales clearly took notes from that rocky start.

Now, the preseason will give fans a preview. The connection between Young and McMillan is heating up at camp, and it’s time to test it in-game. Canales is giving them time to build chemistry before the bullets are live. “The sky’s the limit for this group,” he said. “This is going to be a very competitive team. I don’t think people are going to want to play us by the style of football that we play.” Young is also projected for a long-term contract.

There’s evidence to support the hype. In last year’s final preseason game, Canales let the first team offense roll. Young responded by completing six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. That drive covered 12 plays and set the tone. “My expectations are really high for this group,” Canales added. And now, the Panthers are ready for Week 1, and fans should also buckle up as not only Carolina, Jaguars’ Travis Hunter is finally settling into his role, too.