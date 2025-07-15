Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly’s Strong Request for Dave Canales Before Training Camp

It’s been five years since Luke Kuechly traded his helmet for a headset, but his football IQ is still firing on all cylinders. This week on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, he dropped a little comment that made fans stop mid-scroll. Not because it was wild or dramatic, but because it just made perfect sense. One of those takes that hits you like: ‘Wait… how has no one said that yet?’

As the Panthers gear up for another chapter under head coach Dave Canales, Luke Kuechly chimed in with a little old-school wisdom. No spreadsheets. No hot takes. Just a straight-up football guy giving the kind of advice that doesn’t show up in your average mock draft… but could absolutely move the needle if someone upstairs is paying attention. And it starts with one name: TJ Watt.

In the conversation with Kay Adams, Kuechly suggested that the Panthers should capitalize amid the TJ Watt-Steelers contract standoff. “I would love for us [Panthers] to swoop in. You get an extra pass rusher. He led the NFL in forced fumbles last year, had 19 TFLs, he had 11 and a half sacks. Then, a year before, he had 19 and a half sacks. The guy is playing at a really high level,” he said. And he makes complete sense.

It’s all about structure. TJ Watt led the league with six forced fumbles last year, dropped 11.5 sacks, and had 19 tackles for loss. Moreover, let’s not forget, he was on a near 20-sack pace again—19.0 in 2023, 19.5 in 2022. That’s a guy who shows up every single week. Something the Panthers could seriously use right now.

And he would fit right into Canales’ system. The new Panthers head coach is all about rhythm and tempo on offense. But to make that work, the defense has to bring pressure and create chaos, and that’s exactly where Watt comes in. His league-leading forced fumbles and pass rushing coincide with what Canales is trying to bring.

We can all dream about this, but Kuechly kept his feet on the ground. “I think this stuff always gets done. And especially with a guy like Watt,” he said. Translation? Don’t expect a dramatic breakup in Pittsburgh. Kuechly even mentioned it would “pain him to not be there at the start of Training Camp,” which says a lot. It’s not just about a potential move or contract; it’s about what a holdout like this actually feels like for a player of Watt’s calibre. But what exactly is going on in this contract standoff right now?

Inside TJ Watt’s contract drama

Let’s zoom in on this thing. TJ Watt is heading into the last year of that $112 million deal he signed back in 2021. At the time, he was the highest-paid defensive player in football. Fast forward to 2025? That contract looks more like a bargain. The market has exploded. Myles Garrett just landed a monster extension worth $40 million per year. So, for Watt to think he is a little underpaid? It’s fair.

Right now, Watt is scheduled to make $21 million this year. But his cap hit? A whopping $30 million-plus. Yes! That’s even more than what they’re shelling out for Justin Fields. The Steelers already spent a big bag on Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. Another extension? It would hit hard.

But wait. According to rumours, Pittsburgh’s front office did put an extension on the table. Something in line with top-tier edge defenders. But Watt and his camp? They’re aiming higher. Think Joey Bosa, even edging toward that Myles Garrett territory. Insiders suggest a yearly budget of roughly $30 million to $35 million. To no one’s surprise, the eyes aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on this. Still, most around the league expect something to get done before camp kicks off, which is very, very soon.

One of the two needs to make a sacrifice. And if that doesn’t happen? Kuechly’s manifestation might materialize. And if Steelers and Watt do end up parting ways, there is no better destination than the Panthers. And he’s already got the stamp of approval from an icon.