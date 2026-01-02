Prayers Pour In For Panthers’ Andy Dalton & His Wife After Emotional Confession on Miscarriages & Struggles

In Week 17, while the Carolina Panthers lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home, observers saw veteran Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton taking pictures with the family. It is a natural thing for the players to take photos with their family, but what followed was something unexpected, a revelation that requires quite a bit of courage. His wife, Jordan Jones Dalton, shared a family photo along with a caption expressing the family’s tough times and personal struggles.

“Andy’s career is very public,” wrote Jordan Jones Dalton on IG. “But a lot what we’ve walked through.. the highs and the lows goes unseen… the emotions… the ones you’re so thankful for.. our marriage growth.. family… the wins.. the victories… the friendships…witnessing God do extraordinary things… also the tough ones… that you’re thankful no one has to see… the losses.. the struggles, the adaptation of what’s in front of you, miscarriages, job title changes, job location changes, desiring stability praying and believing for it but having to start over again and again…. Truly believing you can’t do it any more.. but then you can.. and you do… and then you realize it’s actually not you at all.. it’s our savior… it’s our King!! God shows up in new and amazing ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Dalton (@jjdalton5)

It’s true, people often overlook the hardships behind the camera and spotlight.

Andy met Jordan when he was at Texas Christian University. After dating for a long time, the couple got married on July 9, 2011. Three years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Noah Andrew Dalton. Their second son, Nash Gordon Dalton, was born in March 2017. In January 2019, the Daltons became a family of five with the birth of their daughter, Finley Jones Dalton. Andy and Jordan were eight years into their marriage when Finley was born, and very happy. But it was most likely after that that things started to change.

After playing nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and helping them to reach five consecutive playoffs, the Daltons suddenly found themselves changing locations for three consecutive seasons. In 2020, Andy went to Dallas to play for the Cowboys. Next year, the Cowboys traded him to the Chicago Bears, and in 2022, he found himself at the New Orleans Saints. It was not until 2023, when he got traded to the Carolina Panthers, that they found stability again.

As her post mentioned, the couple also went through a miscarriage. However, she did not disclose when it happened. While it was truly heartbreaking, the couple fought through it and continued as a family.

As the post went live, many fans read the caption and filled the comment section with love and prayers.

Fans poured their hearts out to the Daltons

The emotional confession of Jordan Jones Dalton did not go unnoticed, as people shared their love for them and the courage it took her to go forward with the confession. “You guys are a strong & beautiful family! Andy seems like a great guy. I will always support the Dalton family. 🐅” wrote a fan.

Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, also added a post under the caption. “Soooo good JJ!! Y’all have done it so well and beautifully!! Thankful for y’all’s example! ❤️ y’all!!”

“You are a true inspiration!” commented another fan. “Thank you for coming to Charlotte and hopefully staying in Charlotte to raise your beautiful family.”

“You are the most beautiful family and such an inspiration to all of us, and witnessing your faith,” commented a fourth fan. “God bless you all.”

“Love you guys so much!” wrote another fan. “Truly an honor to be a part of this season and watch the beautiful story of your lives and love play out in real time!” The Daltons have such a beautiful story, the perfect balance of peace and struggles, and the importance of the latter to truly understand the former.

Following the powerful confession, they will hope that the Carolina Panthers win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Winning will ensure them of winning the NFC South and clinching the 4th seed in the NFC playoff brackets. With all the well-wishes, it will be interesting to see how Week 18 will line up for the Pro-Bowler and the Panthers.