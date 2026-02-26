QB-Needy NFL Teams Receive $2,000,000 Andy Dalton Update as Panthers Receive Trade Request

Quarterbacks seem to be a major issue for several NFL franchises ahead of the 2026 season. While few will look to solve their problems during free agency, others are waiting for the draft. Amid all the tension, the Carolina Panthers have some news about their backup quarterback, Andy Dalton, and it may be the solution for one of those quarterback-needy NFL teams.

“Andy Dalton holds a 1 year, $4M contract with the #Panthers, including $2M of guaranteed base salary,” reported Spotrac on X.

Last year, Dalton signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers. But he barely got any game time last season. Initially, he was signed to be a backup/mentor to their 2023 No. 1 pick, Bryce Young. In 2024, the Panthers benched Young for Dalton. They put their faith in Dalton’s experience. Unfortunately, a thumb injury caused him to let go of his starting position to Young once again.

Since then, the 38-year-old has been a capable backup who can hold the helm whenever the coach demands. However, as per Adam Schefter, the Panthers are receiving calls for potential trade options. Despite the veteran quarterback having a year left in his contract, he won’t cost much to the franchises that want him. The $2 million guaranteed base salary is all they need to pay him.

Although he played only a handful of games for the Panthers, he has ten touchdown passes and 1,643 passing yards to his name. He also threw seven interceptions and had a passer rating of at least 82 in the last three seasons. Considering the metrics, it does not seem to be a bad trade, especially since Dalton can bring three qualities with him – experience, mentorship, and powerful snaps. As a result, potential suitors have already started lining up.

The Las Vegas Raiders and a few other franchises could end up getting Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton seems to be getting much attention lately. Despite being in his late thirties, the veteran quarterback’s metrics show that he can still perform at the highest level. As a result, there are a few potential franchises that may try to bring him to their roster to bolster their quarterback room.

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be one of those franchises. But the Raiders will be going for Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza. So, why Dalton then? It is nothing new in the NFL that the top prospects are left on the bench during their rookie years to gain experience. Even Aaron Rodgers was a backup quarterback for almost three years. Dalton could provide Mendoza the mentorship he needs. Moreover, general manager John Spytek does not want to pressure Mendoza from the start. And Dalton is a good way to take some of that pressure.

The Minnesota Vikings can also be the QB’s next destination. With criticism surrounding J.J. McCarthy, Dalton may be the perfect solution. McCarthy finished the season with more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (11). The Panthers’ quarterback will provide some competition to McCarthy so that he does not lose his edge. Moreover, bringing him in also provides a good backup option to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Amid all the potential suitors, the Cincinnati Bengals are high on the list. The three-time Pro-Bowler spent nine seasons in Cincinnati, recording his career-best numbers there. While the Bengals do not require a quarterback with Joe Burrow fulfilling that role, the franchise could benefit from Dalton because Burrow is injury-prone. In 2020, he had a torn ACL; the following year, he suffered an MCL sprain. In 2023, it was a season-ending wrist injury, and last season it was a grade-three turf toe. There seems to be no lack of options for the Panthers and Dalton. Now, it remains to be seen whose call they pick up and accept.