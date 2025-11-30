Who is Singing The National Anthem At Rams vs. Panthers? Life, Net Worth, & More About Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas

Essentials Inside The Story Panthers offense under pressure to keep up with surging Rams

Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas featured as pre-game anthem performer

Thomas’s long service history adds depth to Panthers’ game-day spotlight

The Carolina Panthers (6-6) are gearing up to host the red-hot Los Angeles Rams (9-2) in a Week 13 clash at Bank of America Stadium. The Rams enter with a six-game winning streak. The Panthers, meanwhile, will need their struggling offense to find a spark at home as they rank near the bottom of the league with 18.0 points per game. But before kickoff, fans will get a special moment as Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas will take the field to perform the National Anthem.

Who is Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas? National Anthem performer at Rams vs. Panthers

Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas is an experienced pastor with a long record of service. He has spent years working in religious institutions and leading community-focused organizations.

But the life story of Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas goes far beyond the pulpit. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and later spent 25 years in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer. That’s a long career in service to the country. But while serving his country, he also accepted a call to ministry in June 1985.

In January 1989, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas completed his ordination at New Jerusalem Temple Baptist Church in Detroit. He also belongs to the Association of the United States Army and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association.

What is Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas’s net worth in 2025?

Public sources do not reveal Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas’s net worth. But sometimes a person’s value isn’t measured in financial numbers. Especially in Thomas’s case, his work, which has been a blend of faith, service, and leadership, actually defines his worth in his community.

Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas’s career and achievements

Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas has a Master of Ministerial Arts degree from the A.L. Hardy Academy of Theology in Seattle. He also received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from St. Thomas Christian University in Jacksonville. These achievements show his dedication to education and spiritual leadership.

Before entering full-time ministry, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas also spent decades in the Army. And his service earned several awards, including the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal. He ended his military career as the Senior Military Science Instructor at Wake Forest University. But even after retiring, he served as the university’s Director of Custodial Services.

Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas has also served as Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in High Point, North Carolina. In June 2009, he officially became the church’s sixth pastor. It was under his leadership that Mt. Zion partnered with High Point University to run the Community Writing Center. The program now helps elementary and middle school students grow through creative writing.

In collaboration with diverse groups, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas has promoted compassion, unity, and respect in the community. In 2020, he even received the NCCJ Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award for his efforts. It’s easy to see why people view him as a bridge-builder in the community. In 2023, he was honored by the Guilford Education Alliance with the Margaret Arbuckle Award.

Over the years, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas has also been a strong advocate for social justice. He is also a Life Member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). His work as president of the Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity strengthened connections among faith leaders.

What other major events has Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas performed or spoken at?

In recent years, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas has worked closely with grassroots groups, local businesses, and civic organizations in many events. In June 2020, he joined interracial faith leaders to organize a march and community event calling for racial justice in law enforcement. Members of the High Point Police Department also participated in the event.

Now, Reverend Dr. Frank K. Thomas is set to bring his voice to a major stage once again. He will perform the National Anthem before the Panthers face the Rams on November 30. It’s a fitting moment for someone whose life has been shaped by service, faith, and unity.