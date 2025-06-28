Panthers Set Firing Deadline for Dave Canales as Bryce Young Gives Up Old Ways, Says Panthers Insider

In 2024, when the Carolina Panthers signed Dave Canales as the new head coach, many saw the move as a fresh start, a chance for a broken franchise to rebuild under a young, innovative mind. Before taking the helm of Carolina, Canales made a name for himself as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he helped resurrect Baker Mayfield’s career and guided the team to a surprising playoff appearance. However, heading into the new season, he faces a far tougher challenge: turning around a franchise coming off one of the worst seasons in the NFL and developing their star quarterback, Bryce Young, whose rookie year was nothing short of disastrous.

While most new coaches are granted some breathing room, Canales may already be under pressure to produce immediate results or risk losing his job. At the very start of 2024, team owner David Tepper shockingly fired former Panthers head coach Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season. The team ended the 2024 season with a league-worst 2–15 record, and that embarrassment only added fuel to Tepper’s win-now mindset. And even though Canales is technically entering Year 1 as Panthers head coach, wider beliefs suggest that the leash in Carolina is unusually short, and if not successful, the history will repeat itself.

A vocal concern came from the respected NFL insider Mike Florio, who was on the NFL on NBC’s YouTube channel, suggesting that Canales could be fired if the Panthers suffer another poor season. Florio, while talking about the top five coaches on the hot seat in the coming season, listed Canales at five. “Dave Canales, number five, the Panthers’ head coach entering year three, if they have a disaster this year, I think David Tepper, in lieu of throwing a drink on a fan, may fill out a pink slip for Dave Canales if they have a disaster. And I know, maybe they will, I don’t know. But I know this, there’s going to be six seven eight nine teams at the end of the year that the feeling is going to be they sucked, and what are they going to do to get better? And if the Panthers fall into that band of teams, could be they disband the coaching staff and David Tepper finds somebody else.”

Florio emphasizes that the clock might already be ticking for Canales; Carolina’s offense last year was nothing short of abysmal. The team ranked last in the NFL in yards per game (265.3) and 30th in points scored (13.9). Furthermore, their offensive line gave up a league-high 65 sacks, and in the middle of this jeopardy was Bryce Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, who struggled mightily throughout the season and put more than enough responsibility on Canales’ head.

While Dave Canales faces pressure to stabilize the Carolina Panthers, the transformation of his young quarterback prospect might just become the biggest factor if he plans on any success. Bryce Young’s potential stands as one of the biggest reasons for optimism in Carolina — and it all starts with a surprising change in the QB’s personality, mentality, and presence on the field. Something Bryce has vowed to improve, according to an insider.

Bryce Young leans into confidence

In his rookie season, Bryce Young was known for his quiet, soft-spoken demeanor, something that reflected both his calmness under pressure and, at times, his hesitation to lead vocally. However, this offseason, Young is showing a new fire in his day-to-day behaviour; he is letting go of his old ways and tapping into a more aggressive, confident side. ESPN’s Dave Newton shared the Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee Horn‘s interactions with Young this offseason, and his words display a massive shift in the prospect’s ways.

“Y’all should believe in yourselves,” said Bryce, as Jaycee Horn found himself the target of Young’s verbal barbs after sharing huddle calls with the defense. Horn admitted that this is something he’s never heard from Young until now. Horn further shared, “He’s talking way more this year. He’s talking trash every day.” Horn recognizes that the exchange isn’t a jab meant to harm, but to sharpen both the Panthers and the whole squad, while standing up for each other at the first sign of trouble.

He further added, “When I’m talking trash to the receivers and talking trash to Bryce, it’s just like brotherly love, almost like you grow closer through that. It’s almost like fighting with your brother every day at home, and as soon as y’all go to the mall, nobody else better say something to him, or you’re rolling for him.” If Young’s new mindset translates into his performances, it could be the spark that stabilizes the franchise.

His transformation into a vocal, fiery leader on the field signals a cultural shift within the locker room, one that could ignite real change. Dave Canales is under early pressure to deliver results, and with David Tepper’s history of swift coaching changes looming over Canales’ head, the Panthers’ fate alongside their head coach in 2025 may ultimately hinge on the evolution of Bryce Young.