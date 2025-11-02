6’2 Packers LB’s Late Bryce Young Hit Sparks Brawl as Calls Mount Against Panthers QB

Things got chippy at Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers took on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. During the game, the temperature on the field rose when a Packers linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, made a play on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young that left everyone talking. The 6’2″ defensive player delivered a hit that immediately sparked controversy and tension between the teams.

The moment turned into a full-blown brawl as players from both sides rushed in, turning up the intensity. The hit itself became the center of immediate debate. The argument on air was that if Young did not want to get hit, he needed to either get out of bounds faster or slide. It was football, plain and simple.

Going into the game, the Packers boasted a comfortable 5-1-1 record, on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Panthers came in at 4-4 after a brutal 40-9 defeat at home against the Buffalo Bills in the Week 9 matchup in the absence of Bryce Young.

Given that Young was coming off injury, the late contact from Cooper became a major talking point. Young had been sidelined with a high ankle sprain, leaving veteran Andy Dalton to take the starting role against the Bills. Dalton connected on 16 of his 24 throws for 175 yards while committing three turnovers in that absence. Young returned to practice as a full participant heading into Week 9 and got back to the quarterback position against the Packers.

When looking at what Young brings to the Panthers’ offense, the numbers tell the story. Through eight games, Young had completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Panthers have gone 4-3 in games where Young took the snaps at quarterback, showing he was a vital piece to their offensive identity.

However, the bigger story for the Panthers centers on the brutal injury luck that has plagued their offensive line all season long. Their offensive injuries are starting to take a visible toll on the team’s rhythm.

Injuries pile up around Bryce Young as Panthers struggle

Through the first eight weeks, the Panthers had cycled through six different starting-five combinations on the line. In Week 8 against Buffalo, things went from bad to worse.

Right guard Brady Christensen suffered a torn Achilles that proved season-ending. He had re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason after testing free agency, and his loss meant losing depth at a key position. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only injury to hit the offensive line that day.

Right tackle Taylor Moton also left the game early with a knee injury, his second missed time after sitting out Week 6 with an elbow issue. Center Cade Mays, who had been the starting center since Week 3, dealt with the ankle issue that sidelined him heading into the Packers matchup too. With these many blockers out, the quarterback department faced the brunt.

A major hit came when Andy Dalton’s thumb injury surfaced as more serious than initially thought. His throwing hand was actually broken during the second series against Buffalo, though he initially tried to play through it. With Dalton limited by the injury, the Panthers were seemingly forced to make an interesting a roster move.

Carolina placed Brady Christensen on injured reserve after his surgery and signed veteran quarterback Mike White off the practice squad to add depth behind Young. Now the question is, can Bryce Young spark a resurgence for Carolina Panthers? His strong showing in the win over the Packers offered a glimpse of what’s possible when he’s healthy and protected.