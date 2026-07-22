Panthers Star Taylor Moton Expected to Miss Start of New Season After Blood Clot Diagnosis

Right before training camp was set to begin, the Carolina Panthers hit an unexpected snag. According to official news from the team, Taylor Moton will be missing time in the upcoming season due to a serious condition.

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Panthers insider Darin Gantt reported that Taylor Moton was placed on the non-football injury list before training camp after doctors found a blood clot in his lung in late June. He has been placed on blood thinners and is reportedly responding well to treatment. According to Gantt’s report, Moton’s condition is being monitored daily by the team.

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Losing him at the start of the season can be tricky for the team. Moton has been the Panthers’ starting right tackle since 2018, recording 128 starts in the 145 games he has played so far. He also signed a two-year, $44 million contract last year, which was among the biggest for offensive linemen at the time.

Last season, Moton did a great job protecting the quarterback. He allowed defenders to sack the quarterback only three times and gave up 22 quarterback pressures in 558 passing plays. Moton also finished with an impressive PFF overall grade of 80.5.

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But Moton is entering his 10th season in the league and is 31 years old. The Panthers seemed to be wary of that fact and bolstered the right tackle depth with rookie Monroe Freeling, who is expected to replace Moton. Freeling was drafted in the first round of the 2026 draft.

According to the team’s official statement, Moton is expected to return during the season, but there is no set timeline for that. His absence would still be troublesome.

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“T-Mo is like a one-of-one player,” running back Chuba Hubbard said in April. “Like the ultimate professional, does everything the right way, practices hard. He’s getting up there in age; I know his body’s hurting sometimes, but fights through that, fights through adversity, leads the guys the right way. Takes young guys and if they need. Just the epitome of a pro, professional, or the ultimate vet.”

Carolina Panthers facing other injury setbacks

Taylor Moton is not the only Panthers player dealing with an injury. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is also recovering from a knee injury he suffered in last season’s playoff game and will likely miss the start of training camp. To help replace him, the Panthers could use Rasheed Walker, who joined the team in free agency and mainly plays left tackle.

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It was initially assumed that Walker and Freeling would both have to compete at left tackle. But now that a big spot has opened up with Moton’s illness, Freeling can be switched to right tackle.

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The Panthers also have another injury concern on defense. Cornerback Jaycee Horn has been placed on the non-football injury list after injuring his foot and needing stitches. The team expects Horn to return early during training camp.

Moton’s injury is a much bigger concern because he is one of the Panthers’ most important offensive linemen. With both Moton and Ekwonu unavailable, Carolina might be entering the season without both of its starting tackles.