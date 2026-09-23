Panthers Take Major Gamble After RB Jonathon Brooks Sidelined With Surgery

Jonathon Brooks has already been a revelation at running back for the Carolina Panthers, and not in a good way. When he left the Week 2 clash with the Atlanta Falcons with an aggravated groin injury – later diagnosed as a core muscle injury – they needed an answer fast. And it looks like that answer could come in the form of Austin Ekeler, the former Washington Commanders running back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Veteran free agent running back Austin Ekeler works out today for the Carolina Panthers, league sources told KPRC 2,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote in an article published on X. “Austin Ekeler has been fully medically cleared after tearing his Achilles last season with the Washington Commanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A former Los Angeles Chargers standout and one of the most versatile running backs in the game, Ekeler, 31, led the NFL in touchdowns twice. He has rushed for 4,765 career yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 480 passes for 4,288 yards and 30 touchdowns.”

Now, Ekeler was limited to just two games last season – he got carted off the field in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. After his two-year deal with Washington ran out this offseason, he’d been looking for the next opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being fully medically cleared and getting back to the old shape are two very different things, though. Whether the Panthers sign the 31-year-old RB will depend on his workout, but their RB room is looking awfully thin right now, especially since Brooks is expected to be out for a while.

“Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks, who left Sunday’s win early, is expected to have surgery today to repair a core muscle injury that will land him on Injured Reserve,” Ian Rapoport reported on X. “Brooks is out at least 6 weeks, but should return with plenty of time to contribute down the stretch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks’ fellow running back Trevor Etienne had already landed on the IR after he suffered a Grade 2 pedal ankle sprain in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans. Without Brooks and Etienne, the depth chart only features veteran Chuba Hubbard and offseason addition AJ Dillon. If further injuries rock the RB room, the Panthers might not be able to recover from that, making the gamble on Austin Ekeler crucial – if he clears the workout.

As for Brooks, even if he does come back healthy down the stretch, he has largely proven to be injury-prone. His 2024 draft stock tanked to the second round because of an ACL tear he suffered in college (Texas).

ADVERTISEMENT

He missed most of the season, making his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. But he barely stayed on the field for two weeks before tearing his ACL again in Week 14. This had already cost him the entirety of the 2025 season. While he came back this offseason with a chip on his shoulder, the latest setback is bound to throw his future in doubt, with reliability concerns.

Austin Ekeler is a good starting point as the Panthers look for options beyond Jonathon Brooks. Ahmani Marshall and Anthony Tyus are practice squad backs who could be elevated if they don’t find a plug-and-play solution. Either way, Carolina needs to close this one quickly or risk the momentum they’ve built with their Week 2 win.