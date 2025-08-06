What Happened to Jaycee Horn? Panthers Make Announcement on Star CB

Just as the training camp intensity hit a fever pitch for the Panthers, they now face a major injury scare. Coming off a career-best season in tackles and passes defended, CB Jaycee Horn was poised for further explosions this season. But with their preseason kickoff just days away, the Panthers have received a major off-field injury scare.

As per an announcement on the Panthers’ official X handle, Jaycee Horn will not be participating in drills owing to a car accident. As per reports, Horn was on his way to the camp when the accident occurred. As emergency personnel responded on the scene, Horn was notably not taken to a hospital. When the team medics examined him, they decided on giving him a day off to reel from the accident. His return date hasn’t been addressed.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…